I'm pizzed at my ball driller

Since my Knee operations, I have lost a lot of speed. Now, my revs are far in excess of my speed, and I'm really struggling.
I have changed balls, eliminated all asymmetrical cores, got a Urethane ball, highly polished others, and have tried to get the ball rolling faster.
I just cant generate the ball speed needed before my revs take over and crash the head pin. 2-3 splits per game is killing me.
I'm not a banker into the dry, but I do have a 12 board turn in the final 10 feet.
It is causing me so much trouble, that my ball driller made a recommendation.
He went to a seminar and learned about a drill pattern for just my problem. So, he asked me to give him an older ball so he could try an experiment on it that may help me. And, this would be his first attempt at this drilling.
I don't understand the drill change. But, he took a ball that had been drilled at 35x4x65. Plugged it. And, it now has the pin under and outside of the ring finger. The grip center line is now away from the cg to the left. It just doesn't relate to any drilling pattern I know of.
But, the most disturbing thing is... This was his suggestion to try this. It was myown ball that I gave him. AND, HE CHARGED ME TO DO THIS!!!
WTH, and he said with a smile, and I only will charge for materials. So, two new finger grips, a new Switch grip sleeve and bottom screw plus plug material only cost me $52 . His wall price sheet shows finger grips at $3.50 each, and the switch grip at $15, without thumb insert. So, that's $22. Did the plug material cost $30??
WTH!!
Thank you for the favor!!
I've been in this Pro Shop
since I switched houses, 7 years. And, stayed when I switched houses away. Well, I will switch proshops as well now.
I left the ball there and didn't pay for his FAVOR.