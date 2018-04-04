Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 22 of 22 < 1 2 ... 20 21 22 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199315 - 09:03 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] IronMike

Junior Master



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 39

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Welp, another good news/bad news night bowling for me and my squad.



I finally have seemed to get back into my groove. Threw a 244/277/201 for a 722 series. Had 13 X's in a row between games one and two. Game two was my 5th 11 strike game of the season (still seeking my first 300). Had the front 8 and just completely lost the ball out of my hand in the 9th. Yanked it back into the head pin and got lucky leaving only the 3-6-10. Thought I was gonna have a church up there. Game 3 I probably jumped the gun on a ball change, then compounded the mistake by whiffing a couple 10 pins and chopping a bucket. Switched back to my original ball in the 8th and took it off the sheet to salvage my 200/700.



That was the good news. The bad news is we, yet again, ran into a buzz saw. Any other team and we likely would have swept last night. Both of the first two games our team scored 1200+ HC and we lost both of them (the first by 100+ pins!). Barely scraped away a point in the 3rd game. Lost total with a 355x score, which ended up being good for the second best team series in the house last night. Team we bowled had two 16x averages throw 250+ the first game. One of 'em dropped a 325 HC game, and ended up with an 83x HC series. Pretty tough to beat that. _________________________

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind



Current Average: 219

High Series:765

High Game: 290

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199317 - 11:18 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4635

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4635A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame



While this is a different night if I make more of my single pins, I did have a decent game in a game other than the first, and carry was more the issue in the third.



Result : 150-196-147=493

Average (84 games) : 180

Average for last 9 games : 164

Next week's AVG+1 score : 626



Composite average (156 games) : 180



I didn't remember Si shooting 500 since we started bowling together again, but he did last night with a 515, thanks to a 213 third game. We won the third game, and total came down to the other anchor getting pins off a spare, which he didn't. Tom also chipped in a 234 third game and had a 549. While this is a different night if I make more of my single pins, I did have a decent game in a game other than the first, and carry was more the issue in the third.: 150-196-147=493: 180: 164: 626: 180I didn't remember Si shooting 500 since we started bowling together again, but he did last night with a 515, thanks to a 213 third game. We won the third game, and total came down to the other anchor getting pins off a spare, which he didn't. Tom also chipped in a 234 third game and had a 549.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269

Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 259

Composite Avg: 180



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 259Composite Avg: 180 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #199321 - 01:53 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Fin09

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1159

A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA Registered: 01/07/08Posts: 1159A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA Had a profitable last couple of weeks- the center I bowl in on Wednesday nights runs a couple of "break the bank" events during league. They designate 3 frames in the first and second games that you need to strike in, and 2 more in the 3rd plus you need all 3 in the 10th to win. The other one is a "super break the bank", with the only difference is you need one more strike a game, still need the 3 in the 10th of the 3rd game. The old format was just 3 strikes a game, 4/game for the super, neither required 3 in the 10th before. Since they went to the 3 in the 10th format a few years ago, I hadn't been able to break either one.

So earlier this season, the super bank got up to $9000+ before someone broke it, so what do I do? Break it 9 days later for $220 after it started over. Not complaining, though, it was $220 more than I walked in with.

So flash forward to last week- I break the regular bank for $2772 while shooting 241-268-300-809, then break it again this week for $117. So hopefully my mental block about breaking it is behind me, and I can focus on the super bank, which is over $4k again. _________________________

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

Top Page 22 of 22 < 1 2 ... 20 21 22

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel