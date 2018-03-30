BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » A question of degrees
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199302 - 03/30/18 12:37 AM Re: A question of degrees [Re: Jason_C]
82Boat69 Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 617
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I was telling my wife last night that as I age my legs keep getting longer. I can no longer reach my feet.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199304 - 03/30/18 11:56 AM Re: A question of degrees [Re: 82Boat69]
Jason_C Offline
Junior

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 27
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
Same here. Oddly though my arms seem to be getting shorter because what ever I hold at the end of them is harder to read now...lol

Top
#199320 - Yesterday at 01:28 PM Re: A question of degrees [Re: Jason_C]
Fin09 Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1159
A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA
I've gotten to the point where I can see really well close up as long as I'm not wearing my glasses or contacts. If I'm wearing my contacts and need to read something small, I have to put on a pair of reading glasses over my contacts. Stinks getting older...
But you won't really see enough of a difference in a 5 degree difference in any of your angles. The guy who drills my stuff has MO's highest certification, and he starts to explain a few of the adjustments you can make, like if your angles put you drilling through part of the pin, they recommend moving it a certain distance, which will affect the angles. If you're bowling tournaments on sport patterns and need to match up to the pattern to maximize results, yes, you should get your angles dialed in as much as possible. But if you're bowling league on a house pattern, it's not going to make nearly as much difference. You'll have enough forgiveness in the pattern to make up for a slight variance in drill angles. Surface is much more important for that.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Fin09 - Yesterday at 01:53 PM
A question of degrees
by Fin09 - Yesterday at 01:28 PM
It can't come fast enough
by djp1080 - Yesterday at 01:02 PM
The final cut (Balls in the bag and their job)
by mmalsed - 04/04/18 12:09 PM
For the good of the sport?
by Dylan585 - 03/31/18 11:30 PM
12 pound ball?
by Jason_C - 03/30/18 12:02 PM
Current Status
by Jason_C - 03/30/18 12:53 AM
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
by champ - 03/28/18 10:24 PM
Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller?
by 82Boat69 - 03/25/18 01:40 PM
PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
by Dennis Michael - 03/23/18 02:47 PM
Thoughts on Sweeps?
by mmalsed - 03/20/18 12:11 PM
Hype Versus Reality
by BOSStull - 03/18/18 09:12 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.