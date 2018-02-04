BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199312 - 04/02/18 10:43 PM It can't come fast enough
Back in September I started bowling again after a 28 year hiatus. I started bowling at the suggestion of my doctor's as a form of PT for my Rheumatoid Arthritis and Failed spinal fusion. In that time I have been a part of a cyber league with about 20 other guys and just having fun getting healthy and getting better bowling. I got my average up higher than it was the last time I bowled in leagues (When I was about 12). I have a 180 average. I just signed up for my first real league. It is a fun league rather than one of the super competitive leagues at my favorite house I have been bowling at. Needless to say I am super psyched and the first night of league (May 10th) can not come fast enough. Now I just hope that I can still bowl well even in front of a bunch more people than I am usual to bowling in front of. At least I have already been doing the 2 lane thing on fresh oil in this house for a few months now. But as this is my first organized league in 28 years I just don't want to make an ass out of myself. Wish me luck. I have time and will be practicing twice a week like I have been (Wednesdays are my day to bowl for my cyber league and Friday is my day to do drills and only bowl 2 games usually).

#199313 - 04/03/18 02:27 AM Re: It can't come fast enough [Re: Jason_C]
82Boat69
Try to stay relaxed :-) Have fun and good luck!

#199318 - Yesterday at 09:51 AM Re: It can't come fast enough [Re: Jason_C]
Dennis Michael
I use Summer leagues to work on diff things.

this Summer, I have to get my memory back on my release. Have to be more repetitive. I can roll 1-2 great balls, then my hand forgets what to do. And, it takes me a couple of frames to fix it.

The other thing I'm going to work on is spare shooting, especially the right side. I am picking off too many single pins on multiple pin spares, even with my plastic ball.

My summer league average usually drops because of this. But, my teammates understand it and go along with it.

It's much less pressure in Summer, so it's a Fun and Learning thing for me.
#199319 - Yesterday at 01:02 PM Re: It can't come fast enough [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080
Dennis, It sounds like a good plan and what you describe sounds much like me. Good luck this Summer.

