It can't come fast enough

Jason_C

Junior



Registered: 11/15/17

Posts: 27

A/S/L: 41/M/New York Back in September I started bowling again after a 28 year hiatus. I started bowling at the suggestion of my doctor's as a form of PT for my Rheumatoid Arthritis and Failed spinal fusion. In that time I have been a part of a cyber league with about 20 other guys and just having fun getting healthy and getting better bowling. I got my average up higher than it was the last time I bowled in leagues (When I was about 12). I have a 180 average. I just signed up for my first real league. It is a fun league rather than one of the super competitive leagues at my favorite house I have been bowling at. Needless to say I am super psyched and the first night of league (May 10th) can not come fast enough. Now I just hope that I can still bowl well even in front of a bunch more people than I am usual to bowling in front of. At least I have already been doing the 2 lane thing on fresh oil in this house for a few months now. But as this is my first organized league in 28 years I just don't want to make an ass out of myself. Wish me luck. I have time and will be practicing twice a week like I have been (Wednesdays are my day to bowl for my cyber league and Friday is my day to do drills and only bowl 2 games usually).

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 617

A/S/L: 70/M/California Try to stay relaxed :-) Have fun and good luck!

Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9672

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9672A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I use Summer leagues to work on diff things.



this Summer, I have to get my memory back on my release. Have to be more repetitive. I can roll 1-2 great balls, then my hand forgets what to do. And, it takes me a couple of frames to fix it.



The other thing I'm going to work on is spare shooting, especially the right side. I am picking off too many single pins on multiple pin spares, even with my plastic ball.



My summer league average usually drops because of this. But, my teammates understand it and go along with it.



It's much less pressure in Summer, so it's a Fun and Learning thing for me. _________________________

djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 410

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Dennis, It sounds like a good plan and what you describe sounds much like me. Good luck this Summer.

