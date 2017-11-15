BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199314 - Yesterday at 10:21 PM The final cut (Balls in the bag and their job)
Jason_C Online content
Junior

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 27
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
Here are the balls that made the cut for my final arsenal and their jobs:
1) Motive Forza SS ( 50 X 4-1/4 X 35) first out of the bag. Benchmark.
2) Motive Venom Shock (70 X 4 X 40) for when the Forza starts to move to early or if the pattern just has a lower volume of oil. This is my favorite ball in the arsenal.
3) Motive Tag Cannon (45 X 4-1/2 X 30) for when the heads are burnt up. Later in the set. Gets through the heads and midlane like they aren't there and breaks hard on the back end.
4) Hammer Burgundy (simple pin over Bridge) The reactathane cover (2/3 urethane 1/3 resin I believe is the composition) makes it a little stronger than a typical urethane but it is still the perfect ball on bone dry lanes. Also it is 12 pounds for when my back is in too much pain for my normal balls or I am having an arthritis flare up. I don't get a lot of deflection but there is some that I have to deal with when using this ball.
5) Brunswick T-zone- Spare ball. It goes mostly straight. Plain and simple. raised my 10 pin conversion rate from somewhere in the 70's with the Hammer to around 93% now. Great spare ball. That is my arsenal going into my first official league in a very long time. I am very happy with this equipment. I feel like it is pretty well rounded for league play.


#199316 - Today at 12:09 PM Re: The final cut (Balls in the bag and their job)
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1377
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
With the move to the new house, which is about as opposite to the old house as it can get (1oz of oil vs a gallon of oil. . . hyperbole but funny) so all my stuff is seemingly not appropriate to what I'm trying to bowl on (very dry)

Crux - RG 2.5, diff .052
IQTP - RG 2.49, diff .029
Marvel S - RG 2.48, diff .050

Sigh. so all low RG, early rotation. On dry lanes.

I did take the Marvel S up to 4000 polish, and I can get SOME length on it, but once things dry up even further it hooks hard and I have to put a lot more speed on it to get it down the lane. I don't have the funds to get new equipment so am trying to figure things out with what I've got.

POLISH. LOL
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top



