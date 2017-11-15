The final cut (Balls in the bag and their job)

Here are the balls that made the cut for my final arsenal and their jobs:
1) Motive Forza SS ( 50 X 4-1/4 X 35) first out of the bag. Benchmark.
2) Motive Venom Shock (70 X 4 X 40) for when the Forza starts to move to early or if the pattern just has a lower volume of oil. This is my favorite ball in the arsenal.
3) Motive Tag Cannon (45 X 4-1/2 X 30) for when the heads are burnt up. Later in the set. Gets through the heads and midlane like they aren't there and breaks hard on the back end.
4) Hammer Burgundy (simple pin over Bridge) The reactathane cover (2/3 urethane 1/3 resin I believe is the composition) makes it a little stronger than a typical urethane but it is still the perfect ball on bone dry lanes. Also it is 12 pounds for when my back is in too much pain for my normal balls or I am having an arthritis flare up. I don't get a lot of deflection but there is some that I have to deal
with when using this ball.
5) Brunswick T-zone- Spare ball. It goes mostly straight. Plain and simple. raised my 10 pin conversion rate from somewhere in the 70's with the Hammer to around 93% now. Great spare ball. That is my arsenal going into my first official league in a very long time. I am very happy with this equipment. I feel like it is pretty well rounded for league play.