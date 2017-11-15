The final cut (Balls in the bag and their job)

Sponsored Links







1) Motive Forza SS ( 50 X 4-1/4 X 35) first out of the bag. Benchmark.

2) Motive Venom Shock (70 X 4 X 40) for when the Forza starts to move to early or if the pattern just has a lower volume of oil. This is my favorite ball in the arsenal.

3) Motive Tag Cannon (45 X 4-1/2 X 30) for when the heads are burnt up. Later in the set. Gets through the heads and midlane like they aren't there and breaks hard on the back end.

4) Hammer Burgundy (simple pin over Bridge) The reactathane cover (2/3 urethane 1/3 resin I believe is the composition) makes it a little stronger than a typical urethane but it is still the perfect ball on bone dry lanes. Also it is 12 pounds for when my back is in too much pain for my normal balls or I am having an arthritis flare up. I don't get a lot of deflection but there is some that I have to

With the move to the new house, which is about as opposite to the old house as it can get (1oz of oil vs a gallon of oil. . . hyperbole but funny) so all my stuff is seemingly not appropriate to what I'm trying to bowl on (very dry)



Crux - RG 2.5, diff .052

IQTP - RG 2.49, diff .029

Marvel S - RG 2.48, diff .050



Sigh. so all low RG, early rotation. On dry lanes.



I did take the Marvel S up to 4000 polish, and I can get SOME length on it, but once things dry up even further it hooks hard and I have to put a lot more speed on it to get it down the lane. I don't have the funds to get new equipment so am trying to figure things out with what I've got.



