Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Welp, another good news/bad news night bowling for me and my squad.
I finally have seemed to get back into my groove. Threw a 244/277/201 for a 722 series. Had 13 X's in a row between games one and two. Game two was my 5th 11 strike game of the season (still seeking my first 300). Had the front 8 and just completely lost the ball out of my hand in the 9th. Yanked it back into the head pin and got lucky leaving only the 3-6-10. Thought I was gonna have a church up there. Game 3 I probably jumped the gun on a ball change, then compounded the mistake by whiffing a couple 10 pins and chopping a bucket. Switched back to my original ball in the 8th and took it off the sheet to salvage my 200/700.
That was the good news. The bad news is we, yet again, ran into a buzz saw. Any other team and we likely would have swept last night. Both of the first two games our team scored 1200+ HC and we lost both of them (the first by 100+ pins!). Barely scraped away a point in the 3rd game. Lost total with a 355x score, which ended up being good for the second best team series in the house last night. Team we bowled had two 16x averages throw 250+ the first game. One of 'em dropped a 325 HC game, and ended up with an 83x HC series. Pretty tough to beat that.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290