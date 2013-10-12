BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 22 of 22 < 1 2 ... 20 21 22
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199315 - Today at 09:03 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
IronMike Offline
Junior Master

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 39
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Welp, another good news/bad news night bowling for me and my squad.

I finally have seemed to get back into my groove. Threw a 244/277/201 for a 722 series. Had 13 X's in a row between games one and two. Game two was my 5th 11 strike game of the season (still seeking my first 300). Had the front 8 and just completely lost the ball out of my hand in the 9th. Yanked it back into the head pin and got lucky leaving only the 3-6-10. Thought I was gonna have a church up there. Game 3 I probably jumped the gun on a ball change, then compounded the mistake by whiffing a couple 10 pins and chopping a bucket. Switched back to my original ball in the 8th and took it off the sheet to salvage my 200/700.

That was the good news. The bad news is we, yet again, ran into a buzz saw. Any other team and we likely would have swept last night. Both of the first two games our team scored 1200+ HC and we lost both of them (the first by 100+ pins!). Barely scraped away a point in the 3rd game. Lost total with a 355x score, which ended up being good for the second best team series in the house last night. Team we bowled had two 16x averages throw 250+ the first game. One of 'em dropped a 325 HC game, and ended up with an 83x HC series. Pretty tough to beat that.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 22 of 22 < 1 2 ... 20 21 22



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
The final cut (Balls in the bag and their job)
by mmalsed - 12:09 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by IronMike - 09:03 AM
It can't come fast enough
by 82Boat69 - 02:27 AM
For the good of the sport?
by Dylan585 - 03/31/18 11:30 PM
12 pound ball?
by Jason_C - 03/30/18 12:02 PM
A question of degrees
by Jason_C - 03/30/18 11:56 AM
Current Status
by Jason_C - 03/30/18 12:53 AM
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
by champ - 03/28/18 10:24 PM
Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller?
by 82Boat69 - 03/25/18 01:40 PM
PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
by Dennis Michael - 03/23/18 02:47 PM
Thoughts on Sweeps?
by mmalsed - 03/20/18 12:11 PM
Hype Versus Reality
by BOSStull - 03/18/18 09:12 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.