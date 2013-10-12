Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 22 of 22 < 1 2 ... 20 21 22 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199315 - 09:03 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] IronMike

Junior Master



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 39

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Welp, another good news/bad news night bowling for me and my squad.



I finally have seemed to get back into my groove. Threw a 244/277/201 for a 722 series. Had 13 X's in a row between games one and two. Game two was my 5th 11 strike game of the season (still seeking my first 300). Had the front 8 and just completely lost the ball out of my hand in the 9th. Yanked it back into the head pin and got lucky leaving only the 3-6-10. Thought I was gonna have a church up there. Game 3 I probably jumped the gun on a ball change, then compounded the mistake by whiffing a couple 10 pins and chopping a bucket. Switched back to my original ball in the 8th and took it off the sheet to salvage my 200/700.



That was the good news. The bad news is we, yet again, ran into a buzz saw. Any other team and we likely would have swept last night. Both of the first two games our team scored 1200+ HC and we lost both of them (the first by 100+ pins!). Barely scraped away a point in the 3rd game. Lost total with a 355x score, which ended up being good for the second best team series in the house last night. Team we bowled had two 16x averages throw 250+ the first game. One of 'em dropped a 325 HC game, and ended up with an 83x HC series. Pretty tough to beat that. _________________________

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind



Current Average: 219

High Series:765

High Game: 290

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top Page 22 of 22 < 1 2 ... 20 21 22

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel