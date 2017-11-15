It can't come fast enough

Back in September I started bowling again after a 28 year hiatus. I started bowling at the suggestion of my doctor's as a form of PT for my Rheumatoid Arthritis and Failed spinal fusion. In that time I have been a part of a cyber league with about 20 other guys and just having fun getting healthy and getting better bowling. I got my average up higher than it was the last time I bowled in leagues (When I was about 12). I have a 180 average. I just signed up for my first real league. It is a fun league rather than one of the super competitive leagues at my favorite house I have been bowling at. Needless to say I am super psyched and the first night of league (May 10th) can not come fast enough. Now I just hope that I can still bowl well even in front of a bunch more people than I am usual to bowling in front of. At least I have already been doing the 2 lane thing on fresh oil in this house for a few months now. But as this is my first organized league in 28 years I just don't want to make an ass out of myself. Wish me luck. I have time and will be practicing twice a week like I have been (Wednesdays are my day to bowl for my cyber league and Friday is my day to do drills and only bowl 2 games usually).