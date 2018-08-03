|
|
|
|
|
#199179 - 03/08/18 03:45 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Junior Master
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 38
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
|
Well, the good news is I had no knee pain when I bowled on Tuesday.
The bad news is that was the only good news.
Threw a 129 in the opening game (averaging 215 right now). And that was with 4 strikes. It was just an unbelievable game. We lost the game by 3 pins.
I have no idea how but I managed a 231 in the second game.
Third game I lost it again and finished with a 15x. I probably whiffed 6 single pin spares on the series, at least. Terrible, terrible night. Gonna head out this weekend to get some practice in.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199196 - 03/11/18 06:38 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2124
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
|
I've been having a really rough season. Scoring is way down across the house and I just can't figure out the mystery. (I'm leading my league with a 194 average/257 game/680 series...what is this, 1960?)
Anyway, since there hasn't been much activity here lately, I thought I would make a post and hopefully inspire some more posts.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199197 - 03/11/18 08:44 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: champ]
|
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 776
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
|
Friday night went OK for me. I went 246, 255 for the first two games, but I couldn't keep it up in the third game and struggled for a 186 and a 687 series. I missed a 10 pin that game (my only non-split miss) and left another split later in that game. I had a few shot that got away, and almost all of them left splits. I think I was beat from shoveling twice on Wednesday and then again Thursday morning because of the storm.
For our team, it was an exciting night. My 246 the first game was 3rd best and we shot 1158 scratch that game. We took all 7 and are tied for first. My teammate that shot the 300 the other week shot his first 800 ever after getting very close many times. I hope it is my turn soon.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199204 - 03/14/18 09:39 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Junior Master
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 38
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
|
Wow finally was able to put something together last night. Hopefully it's a slump buster.
We found out the house had changed the oil volume a bit on us when the last third started, which meant I was gonna have the same lousy shot to deal
with as I did last week. The oil is just heavy and long, and I was trying to fight it with an aggressive ball on a tight inside line (around 15 board) and just had the smallest margin for error. I also had tried to move way outside and play straight up the 5 but I couldn't get the ball to stay put from that angle, hit the dry too quick. After practice and my first frame (open, whiffed 10 after an ugly flat pocket hit) it appeared that was going to continue.
Luckily, a teammate recommended I switch to my pearl and start inside but shoot for the 5 as my break point. Skid through the oil so it was far enough down lane when it hit the dry and still had all it's energy. Worked like a dream. I had the prettiest, most dependable reaction I've had in a loong time. Missed the pocket on one shot after that the rest of the night. Threw a 236, 221, 231 for a 688 series. Only opens on the night were two whiffed 10 pins, a pocket 7-10 leave (had the front 6 in game 2, this was frame 7, gross), and my one high ball where I left a 3-6-7-10. So I left some pins out there but an encouraging night all around. Hopefully I don't lose it!
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199233 - 03/19/18 08:41 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4634
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
My latest bowling, frame-by-frame
I was quite out of sorts on this night, and the other league members noticed. It would turn out that I was in the throes of a health scare, but I'm still amazed I bowled as well as I did, particularly after the first game; there wasn't more than one open frame in those two games, with a double also in both.Result
: 147-191-189=527Average (69 games)
: 182Average for last 9 games
: 175Next week's AVG+1 score
: 575Composite average (147 games)
: 181
Weirdly, we only won one point, a tie in the first game.
Happy to report that I am feeling better, and hope to return to bowling activity a week from Wednesday night.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 181The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199249 - 03/22/18 08:45 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Junior Master
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 38
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
|
Threw a slightly below average 640 on Tuesday. Bowled decent, just missed a few dumb spares. I really need to work on the conversions, I'm leaving 3-4 easy spares a night and it's killing my scores. Only interesting game I had was game 2, where I threw the front 7 then crushed for a stone 9 in the 8th. Almost identical to last week, where a pocket 7-10 broke up my PG.
Team is getting raked across the coals in terms of 'luck of the draw' this year. As a group we bowled pretty decent, everyone (except me) was slightly above average. Lost all 8. The team we played had a 110 average throw a 400+ series, and a 170 average throw a 660 (his second game was a 26x). Tough to beat two bowlers throwing 100+ over average. The 170 average must have been living right, he was striking everything. Light, heavy, brooklyn (I'd venture to say >33% of his strikes crossed over). Probably made 2 spares the whole night. Wish they would fall for me like that ha. Oh well.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199272 - 03/25/18 03:06 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 827
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
|
In my Saturday singles league I took over running the pot game in November. I though it would be a huge PITA and distraction during sign ups , collecting the score, etc....but, it turns out I have made the adjustment, AND I am a bit of a ham on the PA.
Last night, the guy I was bowling against (he was a sub - natch) had THIRTY-ONE strikes. And he won 3 legs of the pot (1st game 279, last game 299, and total 801).
I really enjoy watching someone bowl well, even if they are bowling against me. He was on fire. He is a 2 handed youngster who throws it with his thumb in (!) Last night he played the pair with a different ball on each lane. Just incredible.
Oh yeah....his middle game he left 3 tens and whiffed 2 of 'em to let me squeak into the pot and the points for that game. So I guess we drew the easy pair...LoL
Edited by 6_ball_man (03/25/18 03:07 PM)
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
avatar is out of date
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199289 - 03/28/18 10:44 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2124
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
|
I can't wait for this season to end. The previous two weeks I bowled decently (612 and 651) but this week I shot a deflating 572. I stayed after to practice and rattled off 224, 215, 215, 224 and 255 on the same pair of lanes. Ugh.
More practice and excitement building for my annual run of tournaments hopefully will lead to a better summer league where I tend to average ten pins higher than I do in the fall.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199291 - 03/28/18 10:58 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4634
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I definitely felt better out there tonight, particularly in the first game, with my full sister, who'd never seen me as a real bowler, on hand for moral support. I maybe should have been over average tonight, but a bad third game, in which I wasn't making spares, cost me that.Result
: 221-179-135=535Average (81 games)
: 180Average for last 9 games
: 170Next week's AVG+1 score
: 576Composite average (150 games)
: 181
Kathy made a lineup change in the week I missed, with Tom and Si swapping spots, and the change seemed to help everyone, as I was the only one under average tonight. I do need to make special mention of Tom, who had 289-205-254 for a 748, with the game and series both personal highs.
As for the points, we crushed the first game (1,186 with handicap), but lost the other two by a total of just 34 pins for a 2-2 split. Series was 3,239 with handicap, and I don't remember any of my teams with that high a total for one night.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 181The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199311 - Yesterday at 09:09 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4634
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
This was about the same as Wednesday night, but with worse scores. I again lost steam in the third game, with splits adding to a poor spare game, in which I missed the only 10 pins that I missed.Result
: 182-169-126=477Average (72 games)
: 181Average for last 9 games
: 170Next weeks AVG+1 score
: 572Composite average (153 games)
: 181
Peter was absent, but should return next week. Team won the first game, but lost the other two and total (by 71 pins).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 181The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.