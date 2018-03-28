BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199308 - Yesterday at 11:27 AM Re: For the good of the sport?
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 292
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
The left hand is basically just a guide like you said... If you can find a slow mo video of belmo you will see that just prior to release his left hand is actually off of the ball.. The way I do it is different then somebody like Osku... I basically do the swing with the bent elbow and then once the ball is at the back of the swing I almost just try to push the ball such that it is next to my leg... So imagine the ball at the top of the two handed swing and then just pushing it to next to your leg... Again, I really need to just post a video
#199309 - Yesterday at 03:22 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 616
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Thanks. Getting low enough and uncupping my right wrist are something else I'm working on. I can tell when I do it right, because I don't get any unnecessary loft.

Do you think I should start with a lighter ball or just use my normal equipment?

I notice when I use my current equipment, I get a minor thump which means I may be catching a finger hole.

Did your PAP change when you stopped using your thumb?

#199310 - Yesterday at 11:30 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 292
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I use all of my old equipment from one handed that doesn't have a weight hole with the exception of my for a GT which only has two fingers... My PAP did change much but I also already had a ridiculously high track that was almost identical to my two handed track. As for lower weight, when I was first starting I threw 14 and I honestly do think that it made things easier to start learning... Your probably not hitting a finger but rather your thumb and that's totally normal... When I was starting I hit the thumb almost always... Now that I have more control over what I do I lowered my track a little and just barely touch the edge of the thumb. It honestly just takes time to get used to, watch any and every video you can find of Belmo and try and study that! Again, as soon as I go open bowling again ill have a video to post!
