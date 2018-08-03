#199204 - 09:39 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] IronMike

We found out the house had changed the oil volume a bit on us when the last third started, which meant I was gonna have the same lousy shot to



Luckily, a teammate recommended I switch to my pearl and start inside but shoot for the 5 as my break point. Skid through the oil so it was far enough down lane when it hit the dry and still had all it's energy. Worked like a dream. I had the prettiest, most dependable reaction I've had in a loong time. Missed the pocket on one shot after that the rest of the night. Threw a 236, 221, 231 for a 688 series. Only opens on the night were two whiffed 10 pins, a pocket 7-10 leave (had the front 6 in game 2, this was frame 7, gross), and my one high ball where I left a 3-6-7-10. So I left some pins out there but an encouraging night all around. Hopefully I don't lose it! Wow finally was able to put something together last night. Hopefully it's a slump buster.We found out the house had changed the oil volume a bit on us when the last third started, which meant I was gonna have the same lousy shot to deal with as I did last week. The oil is just heavy and long, and I was trying to fight it with an aggressive ball on a tight inside line (around 15 board) and just had the smallest margin for error. I also had tried to move way outside and play straight up the 5 but I couldn't get the ball to stay put from that angle, hit the dry too quick. After practice and my first frame (open, whiffed 10 after an ugly flat pocket hit) it appeared that was going to continue.Luckily, a teammate recommended I switch to my pearl and start inside but shoot for the 5 as my break point. Skid through the oil so it was far enough down lane when it hit the dry and still had all it's energy. Worked like a dream. I had the prettiest, most dependable reaction I've had in a loong time. Missed the pocket on one shot after that the rest of the night. Threw a 236, 221, 231 for a 688 series. Only opens on the night were two whiffed 10 pins, a pocket 7-10 leave (had the front 6 in game 2, this was frame 7, gross), and my one high ball where I left a 3-6-7-10. So I left some pins out there but an encouraging night all around. Hopefully I don't lose it! _________________________

