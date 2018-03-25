Current Status

What kind of surgery are they suggesting? I had surgery to fuse L3,L4 and L5 four years ago. I now have 2 plates and 6 screws holding my lower back together.
Prior to the surgery, I couldn't be on my feet for much more than a couple of minutes before the nerve pain began to build and would eventually force me to find a seat to unload it. Since the surgery, I've been pain free. I've lost about 5-10% of my lower back flexibility but that's about it.
There are many surgeries to cure back ailments and most can be watched on the internet if you know the flavor they're recommending.
Mine took 5 hours. It's very high tech now. They used acupuncture needles all over your body hooked up to oscilloscopes to let the surgeon know if he's near any nerves. If the disks between the vertebrae are too damaged or have simply worn away, they simply fuse them directly. If they're just damaged, they will replace them with a substance to enhance bone growth.
They also have surgeries to repair specific disks which don't involve fusing them.
I was up and walking around the next day. I went home the day after that. I had more problems caused by my catheter than I did from the surgery :-) When the nurse ripped it out, she irritated my urethra enough to cause inflammation and I had to have it put back in for a week. I recommend you have a 'male' nurse remove your catheter if you have the surgery. Someone with an appreciation for the pain involved :-)
I had one week of PT, then some strength exercises. I plan to begin playing golf again this summer. I could have played after 2 years but put it off. I was 66 when I had mine done. Younger people come back even faster.
The only problem I experienced was after my first walk, I got a cramp in my lower back and until they gave me a pain pill and it kicked in, I was in serious discomfort. No morphine drips anymore :-)