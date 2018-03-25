Sponsored Links







2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY





Registered: 05/15/15

Posts: 32

A/S/L: 46/M/VA Junior MasterRegistered: 05/15/15Posts: 32A/S/L: 46/M/VA



I found a link to get hotel info:



https://book.passkey.com/event/49018275/owner/14227/list/hotels



Well its opening weekend this weekend, so time to open the thread.

I found a link to get hotel info:

Our crew will be going up there at the end of June. If anyone else wants to go, we're looking for a few more bowlers.

Avg: 208

High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)

High series: 815

USBC Open: 16 consecutive years

Open Avg: 184

Open Avg last 3 years: 181

The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210

2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion



Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1376

GO GET "EM! I won't be traveling to Syracuse, but best of luck to those of you who are!

Avg: 206

Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2123

This is the first year since 2013 my team won't be attending. It was starting to look financially impossible for most of us.



But now that bowling has started, and scores are being posted, I've got the itch. I suspect that sometime before the tournament ends, I'll make a solo pilgrimage and try to get something from the sub board.



I love this tournament (though I'm not at all happy about several recent rule changes) and I don't want to miss it.



Considering on the first day of the tournament a team shot 3000, and an individual had 280/745 in doubles, I'm wondering if scores might be higher this year. That would be a nice break from the extreme grind its been the last three years. Time will tell.

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2123

Now there's been a 791 and 1441 bowled in the Bowler's Journal.



Adding to my previous comment that it looks like this might be an average raising year.

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 549

My group will be bowling May 23 & 24. Looking forward to this one since it's within driving distance and I probably won't get the opportunity again to bring 8 bowling balls to the tournament. Have my sights on cashing this year in the singles and all events. I wasn't that far off last year.

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4633

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4633A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Originally Posted By: champ Now there's been a 791 and 1441 bowled in the Bowler's Journal.



Adding to my previous comment that it looks like this might be an average raising year.



Bowlers Journal is at a bowling center site this year rather than separate, but similar, lanes at the nationals site, so you likely have a different lane surface, as it's at an AMF center.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269

Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 676 HG: 259

Composite Avg: 181



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 676 HG: 259Composite Avg: 181 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2123

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2123A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Its definitely different, but indicative no less.



Furthermore, a very solid team from Detroit (Bill O, Kurt Pilon, Ryan Mouw) just shot 3322 which would have won last year by over 50 pins. Yes, they're a great group, but they left behind a lot of pins.



We're less than a week in. Scores will be good. I've got the itch to go. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

