#199263 - 03/25/18 12:39 AM 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
dalion Offline
Junior Master

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 32
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
Well its opening weekend this weekend, so time to open the thread.

I found a link to get hotel info:

https://book.passkey.com/event/49018275/owner/14227/list/hotels

Our crew will be going up there at the end of June. If anyone else wants to go, we're looking for a few more bowlers.
_________________________
Avg: 208
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 16 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
Open Avg last 3 years: 181
The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

#199282 - 03/26/18 01:52 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1376
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
GO GET "EM! I won't be traveling to Syracuse, but best of luck to those of you who are!
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#199283 - 03/26/18 04:39 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2120
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
This is the first year since 2013 my team won't be attending. It was starting to look financially impossible for most of us.

But now that bowling has started, and scores are being posted, I've got the itch. I suspect that sometime before the tournament ends, I'll make a solo pilgrimage and try to get something from the sub board.

I love this tournament (though I'm not at all happy about several recent rule changes) and I don't want to miss it.

Considering on the first day of the tournament a team shot 3000, and an individual had 280/745 in doubles, I'm wondering if scores might be higher this year. That would be a nice break from the extreme grind its been the last three years. Time will tell.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#199284 - 03/26/18 05:59 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2120
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
Now there's been a 791 and 1441 bowled in the Bowler's Journal.

Adding to my previous comment that it looks like this might be an average raising year.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#199285 - Yesterday at 04:33 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 549
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
My group will be bowling May 23 & 24. Looking forward to this one since it's within driving distance and I probably won't get the opportunity again to bring 8 bowling balls to the tournament. Have my sights on cashing this year in the singles and all events. I wasn't that far off last year.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

Top
#199287 - Today at 09:41 AM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: champ]
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4632
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Originally Posted By: champ
Now there's been a 791 and 1441 bowled in the Bowler's Journal.

Adding to my previous comment that it looks like this might be an average raising year.


Bowlers Journal is at a bowling center site this year rather than separate, but similar, lanes at the nationals site, so you likely have a different lane surface, as it's at an AMF center.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 181

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top



