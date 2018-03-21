Sponsored Links







Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller? nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 757

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 757

Simple question that I hope has a simple answer.



Preface:

I am going to do an Axis Weight drilling on a symmetric ball, a Brunswick True Motion.

The pin will be put into the PAP and the CG placed on the line towards the center grip point.

I am a Full Roller and my PAP is 6 3/16" right by 2 5/8" up.



Question:

If some static imbalance remains, where do you drill the balance hole to zero out the ball?

The goal is all static weights will be zero.







Edited by nord ( 10:42 PM )

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller? 82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 607

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 607

A/S/L: 70/M/California That's an interesting question. Normally, balance holes for symmetric balls are placed on a gradient line that runs from the PSA to the PAP.



Based on your description, that gradient line would run from your PAP through the CG for another 6-3/4 inches. Since your PAP is 6-3/16 over, anyplace along that 12-15/16 inch line through the center of your grip is available. I think you'll just need to make certain that the hole doesn't interfere with your ball track but gets the job done.



It's possible, that by simply controlling the depth of the fingers or the thumb, a balance hole won't be necessary. I'd be interested in what your PSO does.

