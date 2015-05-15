BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199263 - Today at 12:39 AM 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
dalion Offline
Junior Master

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 32
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
Well its opening weekend this weekend, so time to open the thread.

I found a link to get hotel info:

https://book.passkey.com/event/49018275/owner/14227/list/hotels

Our crew will be going up there at the end of June. If anyone else wants to go, we're looking for a few more bowlers.
_________________________
Avg: 208
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 16 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
Open Avg last 3 years: 181
The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
