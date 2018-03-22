Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199256 - 02:53 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: SteveH] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9670

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9670A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Originally Posted By: SteveH From what I've heard, even back in the day, conditions varied. Even before the short oil era.





Not really. Back in the day, all bowlers, amateur and Pro, bowled on the same shot. Wooden lanes, laquered.



There was no shot, and it was the same from house to house.



The advent of synthetic lanes created the slide as part of the ball path. Prior to that, a bowler got the ball to roll right off his hand. Not really. Back in the day, all bowlers, amateur and Pro, bowled on the same shot. Wooden lanes, laquered.There was no shot, and it was the same from house to house.The advent of synthetic lanes created the slide as part of the ball path. Prior to that, a bowler got the ball to roll right off his hand.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 02:55 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199257 - 03:54 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: Dennis Michael] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 774

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 774A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey



Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Prior to that, a bowler got the ball to roll right off his hand.

I'm pretty sure you don't mean roll in the sense of the USBC defined roll phase that occurs just before the pin deck, right? If that was the case, then bowlers of that era would have their ball complete nearly 27 full rotations before the pins and if released at 17 mph would need to have 673 rpm off the hand. I am wondering how you are using roll in the statement. I do believe that the changes have made the slide/skid phase become so important due to how much longer it is today than it ever used to be.



Mark I think it depends on what you want to consider as back in the day. The urethane lane finishes on wood lanes also played a factor in increasing the slide phase.I'm pretty sure you don't mean roll in the sense of the USBC defined roll phase that occurs just before the pin deck, right? If that was the case, then bowlers of that era would have their ball complete nearly 27 full rotations before the pins and if released at 17 mph would need to have 673 rpm off the hand. I am wondering how you are using roll in the statement. I do believe that the changes have made the slide/skid phase become so important due to how much longer it is today than it ever used to be.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #199258 - 05:51 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: BOSStull] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9670

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9670A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill No mark, better bowlers rolled the ball right off their hand. Purpose was back then, to eliminate the skid. Opposite of what we do now. With lacquer all the way to the pin deck, there was no place to gain friction. So, it was important to get into the roll as fast as possible. Ball side rotation generated from finger lift cause it to hook. Some would snap their fingers as the ball left their hand, most used suitcase grip too.



hahaha, 673 rpm. What a guy. No, the balls didn't have internal weights, and the rpm's were imparted by your hand and fingers. I can still remember I could hear the ball spinning as it hit the lane. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #199259 - 07:31 AM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: Dennis Michael] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 774

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 774A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael hahaha, 673 rpm. What a guy. No, the balls didn't have internal weights

I asked question based on the numbers. This has nothing to do with internal weights or how people bowl differently then compared to now. It also pertains to the type of motion that the USBC describes as the roll phase.



The circumference of a bowling ball is 26.7 inches. Since it was likely a full roller, I can assume that the entire circumference of the ball has to touch the lane in one rotation.



A bowling lane is 720 inches from the foul line to the head pin.



(720 in)/(26.7 in/rotation) = 26.96 rotations in one trip down lane.



A bowling ball thrown at 17 mph would reach the head pin in 2.4 seconds. If we assume it never slides and only rolls (the roll phase), it would have to complete all 26.96 rotations in 2.4 seconds.



(26.96 rotations)/(2.4 seconds) = 11.2 rotations/second



(11.2 rotations/second)*(60 seconds/min)=674 rotations/minute



To never slide and only roll, a ball released at 17 mph would have to have 674 rpm the instant it touched the lane. That means 674 rpm off of the hand.



Mark I asked question based on the numbers. This has nothing to do with internal weights or how people bowl differently then compared to now. It also pertains to the type of motion that the USBC describes as the roll phase.The circumference of a bowling ball is 26.7 inches. Since it was likely a full roller, I can assume that the entire circumference of the ball has to touch the lane in one rotation.A bowling lane is 720 inches from the foul line to the head pin.(720 in)/(26.7 in/rotation) = 26.96 rotations in one trip down lane.A bowling ball thrown at 17 mph would reach the head pin in 2.4 seconds. If we assume it never slides and only rolls (the roll phase), it would have to complete all 26.96 rotations in 2.4 seconds.(26.96 rotations)/(2.4 seconds) = 11.2 rotations/second(11.2 rotations/second)*(60 seconds/min)=674 rotations/minuteTo never slide and only roll, a ball released at 17 mph would have to have 674 rpm the instant it touched the lane. That means 674 rpm off of the hand.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #199260 - 07:57 AM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: BOSStull] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9670

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9670A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I never argue with empirical evidence. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #199261 - 03:19 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: BOSStull] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 407

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

Cripes! I didn't think I ever came close to a 600 rev rate back in the 60's. I had a pretty good hook though with my Black Beauty. Still have it, too... Looks nice and shiny... I'd suppose that the ball once released slid a little bit. How much who knows?Cripes! I didn't think I ever came close to a 600 rev rate back in the 60's.I had a pretty good hook though with my Black Beauty. Still have it, too... Looks nice and shiny...

Top #199262 - 03:38 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: djp1080] 82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 602

A/S/L: 70/M/California I don't think anyone threw 600 RPM's in the 60's, although we tried. We called them armpit-balls :-) No thumb, just fingers and you had to carry the ball high on your body next to your shoulder to keep a hold. Hadn't thought of 2 hands yet. At the very end, your arm would uncoil and put unimaginable rev's on the ball. Because the oil ran for 60 feet, there wasn't a hook or roll phase to increase RPM's like today. The ball just had a 60 foot skid phase. Everyone tried to throw a full roller then. Bowling balls were made from 16 pound industrial diamonds :-) After a hundred games or so, a track about 1/2 inch wide would begin to appear :-)



When lacquer came out, then things began to change. We thought balls hooked a lot then. LOL! Nobody could imagine what was coming.



I think Wayne Webb was the first person to offset the pancake weight block and drill a balance hole. We called them floppers. After that, everyone converted to 3/4 rollers to take advantage of the dynamic weight. Axis weight, leverage weight and floppers were popular.

Top Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel