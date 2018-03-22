BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199256 - Yesterday at 02:53 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9669
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: SteveH
From what I've heard, even back in the day, conditions varied. Even before the short oil era.


Not really. Back in the day, all bowlers, amateur and Pro, bowled on the same shot. Wooden lanes, laquered.

There was no shot, and it was the same from house to house.

The advent of synthetic lanes created the slide as part of the ball path. Prior to that, a bowler got the ball to roll right off his hand.


Edited by Dennis Michael (Yesterday at 02:55 PM)
#199257 - Yesterday at 03:54 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
Mkirchie
Mkirchie Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 774
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
I think it depends on what you want to consider as back in the day. The urethane lane finishes on wood lanes also played a factor in increasing the slide phase.

Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Prior to that, a bowler got the ball to roll right off his hand.

I'm pretty sure you don't mean roll in the sense of the USBC defined roll phase that occurs just before the pin deck, right? If that was the case, then bowlers of that era would have their ball complete nearly 27 full rotations before the pins and if released at 17 mph would need to have 673 rpm off the hand. I am wondering how you are using roll in the statement. I do believe that the changes have made the slide/skid phase become so important due to how much longer it is today than it ever used to be.

Mark
#199258 - Yesterday at 05:51 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9669
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
No mark, better bowlers rolled the ball right off their hand. Purpose was back then, to eliminate the skid. Opposite of what we do now. With lacquer all the way to the pin deck, there was no place to gain friction. So, it was important to get into the roll as fast as possible. Ball side rotation generated from finger lift cause it to hook. Some would snap their fingers as the ball left their hand, most used suitcase grip too.

hahaha, 673 rpm. What a guy. No, the balls didn't have internal weights, and the rpm's were imparted by your hand and fingers. I can still remember I could hear the ball spinning as it hit the lane.
#199259 - 13 minutes 53 seconds ago Re: For the good of the sport?
Mkirchie
Mkirchie Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 774
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
hahaha, 673 rpm. What a guy. No, the balls didn't have internal weights

I asked question based on the numbers. This has nothing to do with internal weights or how people bowl differently then compared to now. It also pertains to the type of motion that the USBC describes as the roll phase.

The circumference of a bowling ball is 26.7 inches. Since it was likely a full roller, I can assume that the entire circumference of the ball has to touch the lane in one rotation.

A bowling lane is 720 inches from the foul line to the head pin.

(720 in)/(26.7 in/rotation) = 26.96 rotations in one trip down lane.

A bowling ball thrown at 17 mph would reach the head pin in 2.4 seconds. If we assume it never slides and only rolls (the roll phase), it would have to complete all 26.96 rotations in 2.4 seconds.

(26.96 rotations)/(2.4 rotations) = 11.2 rotations/second

(11.2 rotations/second)*(60 seconds/min)=674 rotations/minute

To never slide and only roll, a ball released at 17 mph would have to have 674 rpm the instant it touched the lane. That means 674 rpm off of the hand.

Mark
