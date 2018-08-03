Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 21 of 21 < 1 2 ... 19 20 21 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199179 - 03:45 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] IronMike

Junior Master



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 38

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Well, the good news is I had no knee pain when I bowled on Tuesday.



The bad news is that was the only good news.



Threw a 129 in the opening game (averaging 215 right now). And that was with 4 strikes. It was just an unbelievable game. We lost the game by 3 pins.



I have no idea how but I managed a 231 in the second game.



Third game I lost it again and finished with a 15x. I probably whiffed 6 single pin spares on the series, at least. Terrible, terrible night. Gonna head out this weekend to get some practice in. _________________________

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind



Current Average: 219

High Series:765

High Game: 290

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199196 - 06:38 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2118

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2118A/S/L: 30/M/AZ I've been having a really rough season. Scoring is way down across the house and I just can't figure out the mystery. (I'm leading my league with a 194 average/257 game/680 series...what is this, 1960?)



Anyway, since there hasn't been much activity here lately, I thought I would make a post and hopefully inspire some more posts. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #199197 - 08:44 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: champ] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 772

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 772A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Friday night went OK for me. I went 246, 255 for the first two games, but I couldn't keep it up in the third game and struggled for a 186 and a 687 series. I missed a 10 pin that game (my only non-split miss) and left another split later in that game. I had a few shot that got away, and almost all of them left splits. I think I was beat from shoveling twice on Wednesday and then again Thursday morning because of the storm.



For our team, it was an exciting night. My 246 the first game was 3rd best and we shot 1158 scratch that game. We took all 7 and are tied for first. My teammate that shot the 300 the other week shot his first 800 ever after getting very close many times. I hope it is my turn soon.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #199204 - 09:39 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] IronMike

Junior Master



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 38

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina



We found out the house had changed the oil volume a bit on us when the last third started, which meant I was gonna have the same lousy shot to



Luckily, a teammate recommended I switch to my pearl and start inside but shoot for the 5 as my break point. Skid through the oil so it was far enough down lane when it hit the dry and still had all it's energy. Worked like a dream. I had the prettiest, most dependable reaction I've had in a loong time. Missed the pocket on one shot after that the rest of the night. Threw a 236, 221, 231 for a 688 series. Only opens on the night were two whiffed 10 pins, a pocket 7-10 leave (had the front 6 in game 2, this was frame 7, gross), and my one high ball where I left a 3-6-7-10. So I left some pins out there but an encouraging night all around. Hopefully I don't lose it! Wow finally was able to put something together last night. Hopefully it's a slump buster.We found out the house had changed the oil volume a bit on us when the last third started, which meant I was gonna have the same lousy shot to deal with as I did last week. The oil is just heavy and long, and I was trying to fight it with an aggressive ball on a tight inside line (around 15 board) and just had the smallest margin for error. I also had tried to move way outside and play straight up the 5 but I couldn't get the ball to stay put from that angle, hit the dry too quick. After practice and my first frame (open, whiffed 10 after an ugly flat pocket hit) it appeared that was going to continue.Luckily, a teammate recommended I switch to my pearl and start inside but shoot for the 5 as my break point. Skid through the oil so it was far enough down lane when it hit the dry and still had all it's energy. Worked like a dream. I had the prettiest, most dependable reaction I've had in a loong time. Missed the pocket on one shot after that the rest of the night. Threw a 236, 221, 231 for a 688 series. Only opens on the night were two whiffed 10 pins, a pocket 7-10 leave (had the front 6 in game 2, this was frame 7, gross), and my one high ball where I left a 3-6-7-10. So I left some pins out there but an encouraging night all around. Hopefully I don't lose it! _________________________

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind



Current Average: 219

High Series:765

High Game: 290

Top #199233 - 08:41 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4631

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4631A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA My latest bowling, frame-by-frame



I was quite out of sorts on this night, and the other league members noticed. It would turn out that I was in the throes of a health scare, but I'm still amazed I bowled as well as I did, particularly after the first game; there wasn't more than one open frame in those two games, with a double also in both.



Result : 147-191-189=527

Average (69 games) : 182

Average for last 9 games : 175

Next week's AVG+1 score : 575



Composite average (147 games) : 181



Weirdly, we only won one point, a tie in the first game.



Happy to report that I am feeling better, and hope to return to bowling activity a week from Wednesday night. I was quite out of sorts on this night, and the other league members noticed. It would turn out that I was in the throes of a health scare, but I'm still amazed I bowled as well as I did, particularly after the first game; there wasn't more than one open frame in those two games, with a double also in both.: 147-191-189=527: 182: 175: 575: 181Weirdly, we only won one point, a tie in the first game.Happy to report that I am feeling better, and hope to return to bowling activity a week from Wednesday night.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269

Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 676 HG: 259

Composite Avg: 181



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 676 HG: 259Composite Avg: 181 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #199249 - 08:45 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] IronMike

Junior Master



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 38

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Threw a slightly below average 640 on Tuesday. Bowled decent, just missed a few dumb spares. I really need to work on the conversions, I'm leaving 3-4 easy spares a night and it's killing my scores. Only interesting game I had was game 2, where I threw the front 7 then crushed for a stone 9 in the 8th. Almost identical to last week, where a pocket 7-10 broke up my PG.



Team is getting raked across the coals in terms of 'luck of the draw' this year. As a group we bowled pretty decent, everyone (except me) was slightly above average. Lost all 8. The team we played had a 110 average throw a 400+ series, and a 170 average throw a 660 (his second game was a 26x). Tough to beat two bowlers throwing 100+ over average. The 170 average must have been living right, he was striking everything. Light, heavy, brooklyn (I'd venture to say >33% of his strikes crossed over). Probably made 2 spares the whole night. Wish they would fall for me like that ha. Oh well. _________________________

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind



Current Average: 219

High Series:765

High Game: 290

Top Page 21 of 21 < 1 2 ... 19 20 21

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel