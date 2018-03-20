BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199245 - Yesterday at 10:38 PM Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller?
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 757
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Simple question that I hope has a simple answer.

Preface:
I am going to do an Axis Weight drilling on a symmetric ball, a Brunswick True Motion.
The pin will be put into the PAP and the CG placed on the line towards the center grip point.
I am a Full Roller and my PAP is 6 3/16" right by 2 5/8" up.

Question:
If some static imbalance remains, where do you drill the balance hole to zero out the ball?
The goal is all static weights will be zero.



High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

