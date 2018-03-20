Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller?



Simple question that I hope has a simple answer.



Preface:

I am going to do an Axis Weight drilling on a symmetric ball, a Brunswick True Motion.

The pin will be put into the PAP and the CG placed on the line towards the center grip point.

I am a Full Roller and my PAP is 6 3/16" right by 2 5/8" up.



Question:

If some static imbalance remains, where do you drill the balance hole to zero out the ball?

The goal is all static weights will be zero.









