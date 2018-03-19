BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » For the good of the sport?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199240 - Yesterday at 11:38 PM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
Dylan585 Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 288
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
If they change all the regulations for making certain leagues qualify for scoring that's the end of the USBC... Most alleys just simply wont comply... at that point why pay the sacantioning fee... We need to start focusing on getting more people bowling and that is the biggest issue facing our sport... Everybody is distracted by the high scores to realize that no more youth want to bowl! deal with that before anything else. Everybody loves to complain about this that and the other thing about how its "the integrity of the game" but for Christ sakes! Youre gonna have nobody left to govern by these new rules!
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Original Burgandy Hammer, Genesis the judge, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199241 - Today at 12:04 AM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: Dylan585]
82Boat69 Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 599
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Ever read the current rules for golf? A person needs to lawyer up before playing in any USGA event. I haven't noticed golf suffering because the rules are too strict.

Bowling's popularity is only suffering here in America. Overseas, it does better and it's actually growing in some countries.

As long as our youth and even some adults spend more time on an iPhone than with other 'real' people, bowling will suffer. We've created an entire Sesame Street generation looking for instant gratification and bowling doesn't provide that.

Bowling just isn't attractive enough for everyone. The worst aspect, the real estate that most sit on is worth a small fortune. Faced with a 3% profit margin and becoming an instant millionaire, I'd be selling :-) A 10-year CD will return 2.9% risk free.

Top
#199242 - Today at 12:22 AM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
Dylan585 Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 288
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
You can blame what you want to blame for the decline of bowling but you cant tell me that changing this that and the other thing will be good for getting more people bowling... As for the golf analogy, I don't know how many people go to USGA events usually... A lot of people go bowling now just to drink and bowl in the lights... I compare that to when I go golfing with my buddies with a 30 pack and have fun... Again, I don't know enough about golf but I have a hard time imagining that these USGA tournaments have a lot of young golfers
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Original Burgandy Hammer, Genesis the judge, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top
#199243 - Today at 12:24 AM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
Dylan585 Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 288
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I mean no offense when I say this but the only way to get more yoth in bowling is to start including them more. I have one guy in my league who will nit pick every single little rule he can to try and get free games off other people.
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Original Burgandy Hammer, Genesis the judge, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
For the good of the sport?
by Dylan585 - 1 minute 17 seconds ago
PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
by wronghander - Yesterday at 06:54 PM
Thoughts on Sweeps?
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 12:11 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - 03/19/18 08:41 PM
Hype Versus Reality
by BOSStull - 03/18/18 09:12 AM
Informal poll
by 82Boat69 - 03/16/18 11:31 AM
Where can I find soles for Dynorooz S1500?
by djp1080 - 03/04/18 08:14 PM
advice needed for my son's first ball
by Jason_C - 02/28/18 03:47 PM
finally finished my league arsenal (Motiv)
by Jason_C - 02/28/18 08:08 AM
Time to throw the ball
by soulman327 - 02/26/18 11:07 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.