For the good of the sport?

A/S/L: 20/m/ny If they change all the regulations for making certain leagues qualify for scoring that's the end of the USBC... Most alleys just simply wont comply... at that point why pay the sacantioning fee... We need to start focusing on getting more people bowling and that is the biggest issue facing our sport... Everybody is distracted by the high scores to realize that no more youth want to bowl! deal with that before anything else. Everybody loves to complain about this that and the other thing about how its "the integrity of the game" but for Christ sakes! Youre gonna have nobody left to govern by these new rules! _________________________

A/S/L: 70/M/California Ever read the current rules for golf? A person needs to lawyer up before playing in any USGA event. I haven't noticed golf suffering because the rules are too strict.



Bowling's popularity is only suffering here in America. Overseas, it does better and it's actually growing in some countries.



As long as our youth and even some adults spend more time on an iPhone than with other 'real' people, bowling will suffer. We've created an entire Sesame Street generation looking for instant gratification and bowling doesn't provide that.



Bowling just isn't attractive enough for everyone. The worst aspect, the real estate that most sit on is worth a small fortune. Faced with a 3% profit margin and becoming an instant millionaire, I'd be selling :-) A 10-year CD will return 2.9% risk free.

A/S/L: 20/m/ny You can blame what you want to blame for the decline of bowling but you cant tell me that changing this that and the other thing will be good for getting more people bowling... As for the golf analogy, I don't know how many people go to USGA events usually... A lot of people go bowling now just to drink and bowl in the lights... I compare that to when I go golfing with my buddies with a 30 pack and have fun... Again, I don't know enough about golf but I have a hard time imagining that these USGA tournaments have a lot of young golfers _________________________

A/S/L: 20/m/ny I mean no offense when I say this but the only way to get more yoth in bowling is to start including them more. I have one guy in my league who will nit pick every single little rule he can to try and get free games off other people. _________________________

