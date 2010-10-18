Sponsored Links







PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 758

SteveH



http://www.bowlersjournal.com/bji-podcast-pba-ceo-tom-clark-on-leaving-espn-for-new-deal-with-fox/ I guess 4 telecasts will be on the broadcast channel FOX, and the majority on Fox Sports (FS1). No details yet, no mention of CBS Sports. Hopefully this will be a much better deal for them.





Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Roto Grip Hustle Ink

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1374

hopefully! I actually like the FS1 and Fox sports networks better than ESPN so here's hoping!

Avg: 206

Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 772

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 772A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey I also think it is a positive move for the PBA. ESPN's coverage of sports in general has become very narrow and they will only promote what they feel will make them the most money while they continually hemorrhage viewers. FOX might promote it more in their commercials. Now, I'd suggest that if they're interested and he's interested, please bring back Marshall over Randy.



Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1130

Good for Fox Sports. I hate that I pay over $8 a month for a channel I barely watch. ESPN is estimated to cost $8.37 per month in 2018 per subscriber. If I had the choice I would not even have ESPN but would have Fox Sports.

Current Average 208



Current Bag

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense

L/M Legends: New Standard,Yeah Baby

Motiv: Artic Sniper

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/



wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 548

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 548A/S/L: 33/M/Mass This is a great deal for the PBA. As Tom Clark indicated in the interview FOX is actually going to be selling the advertising and sponsorships on behalf of the PBA which means they are going to position this to succeed instead of just putting up taped shows against NFL football. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top

