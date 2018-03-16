BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199223 - 03/16/18 12:59 PM Re: Thoughts on Sweeps? [Re: mmalsed]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1374
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
On tough lanes, the secret is 'spares' not strikes. You need to 'grind' better than your opponents. You also need to avoid, plastic/polyester, urethane and anything reactive.

I would find a good finger-tipped hard-rubber ball and try that. I would also use 16 pounds unless it's just too heavy.

Become a 'stroker'.

Good Luck,


right. mmm-kay. so I beat 700 series by grinding better, by getting more spares.
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#199224 - 03/16/18 02:57 PM Re: Thoughts on Sweeps? [Re: mmalsed]
82Boat69 Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 599
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I thought you were talking about the 'bar' lanes where the oil seeped between the boards on the wooden lanes.

If you're shooting somewhere, where your opponents can post a 700+ 'on- demand' just because it's a sweeper and you can't, congratulate them on shooting really well, have another beer and accept they're just a lot better than you :-)

#199231 - 03/19/18 12:23 PM Re: Thoughts on Sweeps? [Re: mmalsed]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1374
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Note - that's 700+ with handicap. Not 700 scratch. Since anything over 220 is "bonus" pins (not included in handicap) I can't begrudge it, only admire. It's the 200 avg bowlers who will drop their average at the end of the season enough to get 60-80 pins' worth of handicap for sweeps and then pop off 700hdcp scores to get the money.

And I do congratulate them in person - and sincerely.
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#199232 - 03/19/18 02:48 PM Re: Thoughts on Sweeps? [Re: mmalsed]
82Boat69 Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 599
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Sounds like you need a 5 pin drop rule :-)

#199236 - Yesterday at 12:11 PM Re: Thoughts on Sweeps? [Re: mmalsed]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1374
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
maybe.
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

