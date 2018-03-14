BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » For the good of the sport?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199203 - 03/14/18 08:44 AM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: Dennis Michael]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 769
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
If it's an approved ball cleaner, you can use it.


Unfortunately, this is the proposed change as it is currently worded.

Proposed change #3
USBC proposes a new rule allowing only a dry towel to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and prohibiting liquid cleaners of any kind to be used during competition. Additional information: This proposal remains unchanged with a proposed effective date of August 1, 2019.

Without an exception, to me the USBC is saying "deal with it".

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199205 - 03/14/18 10:22 AM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 592
A/S/L: 70/M/California
If I'm getting my head handed to me, is that still considered competition? LOL!

Top
#199206 - 03/14/18 08:59 PM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 428
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
We can still use liquid cleaners before competition starts. Could this rule change be directed at the cleaners that have solids in them that seem to scuff the surface a little like Storms' Reacta Skuff?

To me a cleaner that changes the surface should not be used during competition.

I have a few balls with balance holes. The BH was put there because it was necessary to meet static weight limits. Plugging the BH will make these balls illegal and re-drilling might end up making the ball a dud.

The implementation time line is forward enough where I probably won't be using them anymore but it means I won't be able to dust an old ball off once in awhile to see if it still works.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#199209 - Yesterday at 04:14 PM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9665
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: Mkirchie
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
If it's an approved ball cleaner, you can use it.


Unfortunately, this is the proposed change as it is currently worded.

Proposed change #3
USBC proposes a new rule allowing only a dry towel to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and prohibiting liquid cleaners of any kind to be used during competition. Additional information: This proposal remains unchanged with a proposed effective date of August 1, 2019.

Without an exception, to me the USBC is saying "deal with it".

Mark


When the ball comes back with gooey black substance on it, there is no way a dry cloth can clean it. OK, then I take 10-15 mins to clean my ball, too bad to the others.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199213 - Yesterday at 11:23 PM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 285
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
So my laptop is being weird right now... So as a two handed bowler who doesn't use his thumb this would mean that I would only be allowed two holes in the ball?
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Top
#199214 - Today at 12:38 AM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: Dylan585]
82Boat69 Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 592
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Currently, youre actually permitted to have up to 12 holes!

 You can have up to five holes for gripping purposes (one for each finger and one for the thumb, all for the same hand). Although youre not required to use all five holes on every shot, you must be prepared to demonstrate that you can.

 You can have one hole for balance purposes (a weight hole), not to exceed one and a quarter inches (1 ¼) in diameter.

 You are allowed one vent hole for each finger and/or thumb hole, not to exceed ¼ in in diameter. A vent hole is any non-gripping hole that intersects with a gripping hole at any depth.

 You are allowed one mill hole for inspection purposes not to exceed 5/8 of an inch in diameter and 1/8 of an inch in depth.

Any hole not used for its intended purpose is considered a balance hole and would be a violation of the rule.

________

Under the proposed rule, only the balance hole is being eliminated.

________

Since you only use 2 holes, that's all you need. However, if you can demonstrate that you can actually use other holes, they would be available.

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
For the good of the sport?
by 82Boat69 - 1 second ago
Thoughts on Sweeps?
by 82Boat69 - Yesterday at 05:12 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by IronMike - 03/14/18 09:39 AM
Hype Versus Reality
by 82Boat69 - 03/11/18 09:06 PM
Where can I find soles for Dynorooz S1500?
by djp1080 - 03/04/18 08:14 PM
Informal poll
by Jason_C - 02/28/18 03:51 PM
advice needed for my son's first ball
by Jason_C - 02/28/18 03:47 PM
finally finished my league arsenal (Motiv)
by Jason_C - 02/28/18 08:08 AM
Time to throw the ball
by soulman327 - 02/26/18 11:07 PM
Made it.
by RGR - 02/18/18 07:56 AM
Ball choice and strategy for Wolf pattern
by champ - 02/17/18 10:15 PM
My Senior League wants to change Houses
by BOSStull - 02/17/18 05:21 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.