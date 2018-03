For the good of the sport?

Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 769

Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael If it's an approved ball cleaner, you can use it.



Unfortunately, this is the proposed change as it is currently worded.



Proposed change #3

USBC proposes a new rule allowing only a “dry towel” to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and prohibiting liquid cleaners of any kind to be used during competition. Additional information: This proposal remains unchanged with a proposed effective date of August 1, 2019.



Without an exception, to me the USBC is saying "



Unfortunately, this is the proposed change as it is currently worded.

Proposed change #3

USBC proposes a new rule allowing only a "dry towel" to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and prohibiting liquid cleaners of any kind to be used during competition. Additional information: This proposal remains unchanged with a proposed effective date of August 1, 2019.

Without an exception, to me the USBC is saying "deal with it".

Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 592

If I'm getting my head handed to me, is that still considered competition? LOL!

BowlerBill

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 428

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca We can still use liquid cleaners before competition starts. Could this rule change be directed at the cleaners that have solids in them that seem to scuff the surface a little like Storms' Reacta Skuff?



To me a cleaner that changes the surface should not be used during competition.



I have a few balls with balance holes. The BH was put there because it was necessary to meet static weight limits. Plugging the BH will make these balls illegal and re-drilling might end up making the ball a dud.



The implementation time line is forward enough where I probably won't be using them anymore but it means I won't be able to dust an old ball off once in awhile to see if it still works. _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9665

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9665A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Originally Posted By: Mkirchie Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael If it's an approved ball cleaner, you can use it.



Unfortunately, this is the proposed change as it is currently worded.



Proposed change #3

USBC proposes a new rule allowing only a “dry towel” to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and prohibiting liquid cleaners of any kind to be used during competition. Additional information: This proposal remains unchanged with a proposed effective date of August 1, 2019.



Without an exception, to me the USBC is saying "



Mark Unfortunately, this is the proposed change as it is currently worded.Proposed change #3USBC proposes a new rule allowing only a “dry towel” to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and prohibiting liquid cleaners of any kind to be used during competition. Additional information: This proposal remains unchanged with a proposed effective date of August 1, 2019.Without an exception, to me the USBC is saying " deal with it".Mark



When the ball comes back with gooey black substance on it, there is no way a dry cloth can clean it. OK, then I take 10-15 mins to clean my ball, too bad to the others. When the ball comes back with gooey black substance on it, there is no way a dry cloth can clean it. OK, then I take 10-15 mins to clean my ball, too bad to the others. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 285

So my laptop is being weird right now... So as a two handed bowler who doesn't use his thumb this would mean that I would only be allowed two holes in the ball?

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 592

A/S/L: 70/M/California Currently, you’re actually permitted to have up to 12 holes!



– You can have up to five holes for gripping purposes (one for each finger and one for the thumb, all for the same hand). Although you’re not required to use all five holes on every shot, you must be prepared to demonstrate that you can.



– You can have one hole for balance purposes (a weight hole), not to exceed one and a quarter inches (1 ¼) in diameter.



– You are allowed one vent hole for each finger and/or thumb hole, not to exceed ¼ in in diameter. A vent hole is any non-gripping hole that intersects with a gripping hole at any depth.



– You are allowed one mill hole for inspection purposes not to exceed 5/8 of an inch in diameter and 1/8 of an inch in depth.



Any hole not used for its intended purpose is considered a balance hole and would be a violation of the rule.



________



Under the proposed rule, only the balance hole is being eliminated.



________



Since you only use 2 holes, that's all you need. However, if you can demonstrate that you can actually use other holes, they would be available.

