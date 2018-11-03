Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199203 - 08:44 AM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: Dennis Michael] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 769

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 769A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael If it's an approved ball cleaner, you can use it.



Unfortunately, this is the proposed change as it is currently worded.



Proposed change #3

USBC proposes a new rule allowing only a dry towel to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and prohibiting liquid cleaners of any kind to be used during competition. Additional information: This proposal remains unchanged with a proposed effective date of August 1, 2019.



Without an exception, to me the USBC is saying "



Mark Unfortunately, this is the proposed change as it is currently worded.Proposed change #3USBC proposes a new rule allowing only a dry towel to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and prohibiting liquid cleaners of any kind to be used during competition. Additional information: This proposal remains unchanged with a proposed effective date of August 1, 2019.Without an exception, to me the USBC is saying " deal with it".Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199205 - 10:22 AM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 591

A/S/L: 70/M/California If I'm getting my head handed to me, is that still considered competition? LOL!

Top #199206 - 08:59 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: BOSStull] BowlerBill

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 428

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca We can still use liquid cleaners before competition starts. Could this rule change be directed at the cleaners that have solids in them that seem to scuff the surface a little like Storms' Reacta Skuff?



To me a cleaner that changes the surface should not be used during competition.



I have a few balls with balance holes. The BH was put there because it was necessary to meet static weight limits. Plugging the BH will make these balls illegal and re-drilling might end up making the ball a dud.



The implementation time line is forward enough where I probably won't be using them anymore but it means I won't be able to dust an old ball off once in awhile to see if it still works. _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top #199209 - 04:14 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: Mkirchie] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9665

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9665A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Originally Posted By: Mkirchie Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael If it's an approved ball cleaner, you can use it.



Unfortunately, this is the proposed change as it is currently worded.



Proposed change #3

USBC proposes a new rule allowing only a dry towel to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and prohibiting liquid cleaners of any kind to be used during competition. Additional information: This proposal remains unchanged with a proposed effective date of August 1, 2019.



Without an exception, to me the USBC is saying "



Mark Unfortunately, this is the proposed change as it is currently worded.Proposed change #3USBC proposes a new rule allowing only a dry towel to be used to clean bowling balls during competition and prohibiting liquid cleaners of any kind to be used during competition. Additional information: This proposal remains unchanged with a proposed effective date of August 1, 2019.Without an exception, to me the USBC is saying " deal with it".Mark



When the ball comes back with gooey black substance on it, there is no way a dry cloth can clean it. OK, then I take 10-15 mins to clean my ball, too bad to the others. When the ball comes back with gooey black substance on it, there is no way a dry cloth can clean it. OK, then I take 10-15 mins to clean my ball, too bad to the others. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel