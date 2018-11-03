For the good of the sport?

My favorite balls have always been the lowest tier in the lineup. I love Vibes and Tropical Heats. I won't miss the super soakers. Scores were sky high in the 90s when strong reactive then is comparable to weak reactive today. Once the lane oilers catch up to the rule changes, scores will remain high. This will make no difference at all.
I agree that the scores will remain high but I do think it will make a difference. The other issue is bowling becoming an arms race where it's really about the ball in your hand rather than the ability of the bowler. Sure, on the house shot you might be able to get to the pocket with anything but it all comes down to carry. With less oil those Vibes and Tropical Heats are going to work better, plus you don't have to worry about other bowlers on your pair with the big daddy oil soaker chewing up the heads or burning up a line inside yours.
I also like the proposal to change from one to three ounces of side weight. I was concerned before when this was first rumored because I'd be severely limited with drilling options (a lot of my balls do have balance holes) but the extra allowance should allow my driller to get me the reaction I want and still be within legal specifications.
If I have to spend some money to get stuff plugged (or on that foam that Steve mentioned) that's fine too cause less oil will mean the balls I have should last longer plus I hopefully will not feel the need to purchase multiple bowling balls each season to keep up with the scoring pace.