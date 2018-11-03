Sponsored Links







For the good of the sport?

Is it? Be interesting to see if these changes are implemented. My guess no but who knows.

Attached is the new proposed changes if you have not already read.

Attached is the new proposed changes if you have not already read.



372942166-USBC-Proposed-Ball-Specification-Changes-Letter-to-Manufacturers-Jan-16-2018(1).pdf (10 downloads)





Re: For the good of the sport?

oops posted twice





372942166-USBC-Proposed-Ball-Specification-Changes-Letter-to-Manufacturers-Jan-16-2018(1).pdf (9 downloads)







Re: For the good of the sport? Mkirchie





Mark One sticks out to me as having a obvious problem, and that is #3 about liquid cleaners. What happens when there is a machine malfunction of some sort and a foreign substance that adversely affects my bowling ends up on my ball. If it can only be effectively removed by a liquid cleaner, am I just supposed to deal with it and do nothing?Mark _________________________

Re: For the good of the sport? djp1080

Chad Murphy is everyone's best friend.

I think the USBC should have focused solely on the oil absorption as that's what takes the oil off the lanes "too quickly" like it's stated. It's what kills the reaction of the ball over time as well. I'd rather have a ball last longer than be an oil hog.

Just about all of my bowling balls have balance holes in them. Perhaps the answer to what to do is to just plug the balance holes. I'll be spending money with the Pro Shop , but it won't be too bad. Perhaps I'll have to plug and redrill them. At least I won't have to throw away anything with a high differential value as that would cost me more.

A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 757A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT I've heard many state that some will simply go to filling them with foam or a substance that makes plugging a moot point. What I think is hilarious is the study comparing bowlers throwing strong balls on heavier oil versus urethane on light oil. With no reference to actual reality, the USBC is stating that their goal is less oil, which of course proprietors (BPAA is in the same building), love this idea.

Since league conditions are regulated as much as deer hunting on the Moon, I wonder where all this oil is during most league bowling? _________________________

Re: For the good of the sport? champ

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2118A/S/L: 30/M/AZ I hate these "studies" not because of anything having to do with equipment but because of what it represents.



To me, these studies represent a USBC wasting time, energy, and resources. Not focusing on bringing value to USBC membership. Not focusing on advertising or attempting to lure more bowlers to the game. Not focusing on what really matters to the 99% of league bowlers.



At first I was excited to see an accomplished and respected bowler taking over USBC. The more I watch Cad however, the more I see he's really only interested in pushing an agenda that the 1% rumble about.



That's what I think of these studies. My favorite balls have always been the lowest tier in the lineup. I love Vibes and Tropical Heats. I won't miss the super soakers. Scores were sky high in the 90s when strong reactive then is comparable to weak reactive today. Once the lane oilers catch up to the rule changes, scores will remain high. This will make no difference at all.



Wasted time.



In the mean time leagues continue to dwindle. Members gripe about value. Many leagues go unsanctioned. Sandbagging seriously infiltrated the USBC Open last year. Those are the things that matter to me and most of us. How do we get more people bowling? Answer that question first; then we can focus on whether or not equipment is too strong, if there's too much oil, and how do we "slope rate" each house in America. _________________________

Re: For the good of the sport?

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1126A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia As for the ball cleaner all approve during competition cleaners should be allowed but limited to use only when a foreign substance other than lane oil is on the ball. I have seen bowlers that have a wet rag and use after every ball return and then thrown on top of other balls. I can see where the dry rag proposal came from.



As for the other proposal I have no problem as long as balls are grandfathered in. Most of my balls have balance holes and would have to be plugged. I don't think that the USBC members should have to bare the cost of making a previously approved ball legal again.



Ball manufacturers will just design cores that the dynamics of a ball can be changed by just changing how or where the holes are drilled. Radical has already done that with the FIX. They will find a way to enhance the drilling without motion holes.



And by the way I do not intend to purchase another ball until USBC makes their decision. Why drill a ball today that may need to be plugged or not be able to drill a ball in a way that is illegal today but legal tomorrow.



