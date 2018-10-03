Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 70/M/California I wish I had more money to blow. I think it would be possible to create an app that would provide optimum dual angles for any given PAP. The only missing parameters would be a person's speed and RPMs.



I think shorter pin-to-PAP values work best for those with fewer RPM's. For myself, because my PAP is 6-3/16 over and down 3/8, I'm fairly limited. The opposite is also true. I have some friends who almost throw spinners and how they can drill their balls is also limited.



It's too bad ball manufacturers who are sponsoring PBA and PWBA members aren't publishing what they're discovering. I'm sure they want to protect any information they've discovered, but eventually it will all show up on the internet.



A few months ago, there were a few posts about a device that could be inserted into a bowling ball that would record a ball's information and then it could be downloaded into a PC. I've never seen anymore on such a device. I don't even know if it was true. But, it does seem possible. If such a device was used, I think ball makers would lose about 60% of their 'new' ball market as bowlers learn how much is based on their PAP, RPM's and ball speed and how little is based on technical specs, hype and the name of the new balls.



I wonder if a really neat name for a bowling ball could be sold? Who wouldn't want to own a 亡回句ヨ 尺ヨ句 instead of a Code Red? LOL!

Top #199185 - 09:50 AM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: 82Boat69] BOSStull

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69



A few months ago, there were a few posts about a device that could be inserted into a bowling ball that would record a ball's information and then it could be downloaded into a PC.



http://www.ebibowling.com/about2 Bowler ID? or something new?

Top #199186 - 09:55 AM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: BOSStull] Richie V.

Originally Posted By: BOSStull Originally Posted By: 82Boat69



A few months ago, there were a few posts about a device that could be inserted into a bowling ball that would record a ball's information and then it could be downloaded into a PC.



http://www.ebibowling.com/about2 Bowler ID? or something new?



Yeah, I think Bowler ID is it.



A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 757A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT I never see Bowler ID sold anywhere, did they give up, or only at some demo days and pro shops?



Some great info in this thread. I forget when it happened to me, but I stopped responding to hype when I realized they were marketing to an entirely different bowler than myself. Speed and RPM account for an awful lot of success at the league level. Who hasn't seen a younger guy throw a new rock at league exploding the rack? Stand left, heave right.



Before injuries, I spent a fair amount of time working on position, hand movement, and speed. What was hampering me is strong covers. My lower - average speed on house shots didn't translate into pocket hits or carry. I simply couldn't get the ball down long enough, and throwing harder didn't increase my score, only my injuries:) Trying to play the inside wasn't any prettier.



Once I switched to the Hy Road Pearl, and my newer Roto Grip Ink, bowling changed for me. I typically only look at symmetrical balls now, and these two balls have taught me more about hand position and axis rotation than I ever would have learned otherwise. I simply don't have the power or revs to make use of a strong asym on a house shot. On sport shots, the strongest ball in the world looks like a weaker asym for me.



Top #199194 - 06:12 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: 82Boat69] champ

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2118A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Steve your epiphany is one that almost every league bowler in America needs to learn. In fact, I might start a face book group to spread the word. The more people that go out and buy shiny symmetric balls, the more people will be having fun in league. And if we can get them to learn to use tape so their ball fits properly on any given night, the enjoyment will skyrocket further.



Its your duty to spread the word. Most people are going to look at you like you're nuts. They'll be using their brand new Hy-Road Nano, puking its guts out going down the lane, flat 10 after flat 10 and they'll want to buy some new super soaker because its "stronger." You'll tell them they actually need a Tropical Breeze and they'll think you're insane. But the one person who take your advice will be converted to the movement, and will be forever in your debt. Maybe they'll dedicate their first 300 to you.



Top #199198 - 09:06 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: champ] 82Boat69

A/S/L: 70/M/California I've been waiting for these changes and also wondering when? How skewed do averages need to become before anything gets done?



If bowling was a booming business, nobody would care. Unfortunately, bowling isn't doing well and 'stakeholders' have more clout than the average league member. Higher average bowlers are at the far-end of the average-bell-curve so will get listened to last.



The new rules will have some interesting side effects. First, will the new rules apply to all balls already out in the marketplace or only for new balls sold? I suspect the latter. No governing body has ever forced everyone to change what they were doing. However, for those who could fill their balance hole and stay legal, I think they will.



A ball that doesn't soak up oil will be the death-call for urethane. Again :-) Carry-down will become a problem. Again :-) The biggie in my mind will be the additional RPM's that many bowlers will realize, not to mention their speed as friction is reduced. Getting the ball to roll before it hits the pocket may introduce shorter oil patterns. Again :-)



If nothing else, it'll be interesting. I can hear the howls coming from all the people averaging over 200 today who won't be able to average that high any longer without actually practicing.



Now where did I put that Columbia 300 'Aftershock'?

