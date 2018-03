Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 21 of 21 < 1 2 ... 19 20 21 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199179 - 03:45 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] IronMike

Junior Master



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 36

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Well, the good news is I had no knee pain when I bowled on Tuesday.



The bad news is that was the only good news.



Threw a 129 in the opening game (averaging 215 right now). And that was with 4 strikes. It was just an unbelievable game. We lost the game by 3 pins.



I have no idea how but I managed a 231 in the second game.



Third game I lost it again and finished with a 15x. I probably whiffed 6 single pin spares on the series, at least. Terrible, terrible night. Gonna head out this weekend to get some practice in. _________________________

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind



Current Average: 219

High Series:765

High Game: 290

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199196 - 06:38 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2118

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2118A/S/L: 30/M/AZ I've been having a really rough season. Scoring is way down across the house and I just can't figure out the mystery. (I'm leading my league with a 194 average/257 game/680 series...what is this, 1960?)



Anyway, since there hasn't been much activity here lately, I thought I would make a post and hopefully inspire some more posts. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #199197 - 08:44 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: champ] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 766

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 766A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Friday night went OK for me. I went 246, 255 for the first two games, but I couldn't keep it up in the third game and struggled for a 186 and a 687 series. I missed a 10 pin that game (my only non-split miss) and left another split later in that game. I had a few shot that got away, and almost all of them left splits. I think I was beat from shoveling twice on Wednesday and then again Thursday morning because of the storm.



For our team, it was an exciting night. My 246 the first game was 3rd best and we shot 1158 scratch that game. We took all 7 and are tied for first. My teammate that shot the 300 the other week shot his first 800 ever after getting very close many times. I hope it is my turn soon.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top Page 21 of 21 < 1 2 ... 19 20 21

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel