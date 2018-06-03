BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
ChatBox:

#199177 - 03/06/18 12:23 PM Thoughts on Sweeps?
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1369
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I'm very steady. Since the new year, I've been averaging within 10-15 pins, week to week, with high to low game being 20-30 pins. I like this - it means that I'm dependable. smile

However I hate sweeps.

I hate sweeps because I don't have an "ON" switch where I can pull out a few 250 games to shoot an on-demand 700. Last night I shot 600. And while during the season, I finished with the 7th high average and was typically in the top 5-10, I shot around 20th. Maybe.

I hate sweeps because seemingly everyone else DOES have "ON" switches and just clean up with the Doubles games, which we all put in for whether we like it or not.

Now - this is NOT a rant against the high game. I LOVED seeing an 80YO lady take the top spot with a 750-something handicap. She was SOOOOOO gleeful! smile In the men's side, it was a 70-something doing the same.

What I HATED was all of the high average bowlers bit(hing and moaning about these two low-average high-handicap bowlers beating them out. Well, MOST of them. I got into a few heated arguments defending them.

What I HATED was (and is) the way Doubles works. It rewards the top 5 or so bowlers so they get EVERYTHING.

First and second get top doubles. Good
First and third gets second. Wait. . . ok
Second and third gets third.
First and fourth . . . and it goes on down.



What do you think? How would this work? How about limiting the number of Doubles awards you can get to Three?

To my mind, this would spread the money out more and generate more excitement in the league.

True, the high rollers would hate it - but then many of them are in it for the money anyway so. . . to heck with them! smile They're in the vast minority. . . How about we spread out the rewards a bit?

What do you think?
#199180 - 03/10/18 02:21 PM Re: Thoughts on Sweeps?
djp1080
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 406
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
mmalsed, Since there isn't much activity on here lately, I thought I'd give you a response. smile
You're doing one helluva job and should be pleased with your results. I on the other hand am all over the darn place and not too pleased.
My team in a men's league isn't loaded up with good bowlers and we tend to see some of what you seem to be witnessing week after week. We see guys with 205 to 215 averages scoring in the 260 to 279 range all the time. So I guess they have an "On" switch. It's like their confidence goes up like gang busters when they're paired up with our basement team.
I would think their "On/Off" switch would be placed in the "On" position when bowling the top level teams rather than when they bowl us, but "Nooooo!" smile
I guess we should move on and take up tiddlywinks or something instead. At least then they wouldn't get our money any more.
Keep up the good work there mmalsed!

#199182 - 03/10/18 02:46 PM Re: Thoughts on Sweeps?
82Boat69
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 588
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Maybe you have a reputation :-) A few years ago, I was hard to get around in league and in sweepers. Today, not so much. Still, everyone remembers me with their hearts and not their eyes :-) I get pummeled regularly :-) They think I still have an 'A' game, so they bring their 'A' game too.

#199195 - Yesterday at 06:33 PM Re: Thoughts on Sweeps?
champ
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2118
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
I've seen a doubles pot like you mentioned that had a way of evening out the money but was so convoluted, no one liked it. Come to think of it, year long progressive doubles pots tend to always get some sort of gripe.

My league does a weekly blind draw. You get a doubles partner for the night, and if you get the high doubles series it adds $20 to your year end winnings. Second place for the night gets $10. It can add significant money. The whining happens when a team that wins the league also has a bowler or two who won a lot of doubles money.

I don't think there's a great way to do doubles. Its splitting up what most people consider to be team money.

Personally, I hate money in leagues. I guess its the best way to convince people to come back week after week, but I'd really rather bowl each night cheaper and be competing for a trophy. No more arguments about this team is too good, that team has too much handicap, that guy is a sandbagger, I don't like this payout etc. To me, the money ruins the bowling.

Have brackets and pots on the side for the guys who want to bowl for money. Let everyone else just have a good time.
