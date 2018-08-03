Hype Versus Reality

I never see Bowler ID sold anywhere, did they give up, or only at some demo days and pro shops?
Some great info in this thread. I forget when it happened to me, but I stopped responding to hype when I realized they were marketing to an entirely different bowler than myself. Speed and RPM account for an awful lot of success at the league level. Who hasn't seen a younger guy throw a new rock at league exploding the rack? Stand left, heave right.
Before injuries, I spent a fair amount of time working on position, hand movement, and speed. What was hampering me is strong covers. My lower - average speed on house shots didn't translate into pocket hits or carry. I simply couldn't get the ball down long enough, and throwing harder didn't increase my score, only my injuries:) Trying to play the inside wasn't any prettier.
Once I switched to the Hy Road Pearl, and my newer Roto Grip Ink, bowling changed for me. I typically only look at symmetrical balls now, and these two balls have taught me more about hand position and axis rotation than I ever would have learned otherwise. I simply don't have the power or revs to make use of a strong asym on a house shot. On sport shots, the strongest ball in the world looks like a weaker asym for me.
Consistency is also far easier when your ball gives your predictability. The more arcing symmetrical balls allow your eyes and brain to actually see the ball's motion, whereas less-skilled bowlers using strong covers and monstrous cores tend to target areas, not specific points.
