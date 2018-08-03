BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » For the good of the sport?
#199187 - Today at 10:10 AM For the good of the sport?
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1125
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Is it? Be interesting to see if these changes are implemented. My guess no but who knows.
Attached is the new proposed changes if you have not already read.


372942166-USBC-Proposed-Ball-Specification-Changes-Letter-to-Manufacturers-Jan-16-2018(1).pdf

_________________________
Current Average 207

Current Bag
Storm: Hy-Road, Hy-Road Nano, Intense
L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199188 - Today at 10:15 AM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1125
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
oops posted twice


Edited by BOSStull (Today at 10:29 AM)
_________________________
Current Average 207

Current Bag
Storm: Hy-Road, Hy-Road Nano, Intense
L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

#199189 - Today at 11:30 AM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 765
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
One sticks out to me as having a obvious problem, and that is #3 about liquid cleaners. What happens when there is a machine malfunction of some sort and a foreign substance that adversely affects my bowling ends up on my ball. If it can only be effectively removed by a liquid cleaner, am I just supposed to deal with it and do nothing?

Mark

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#199190 - Today at 11:31 AM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 406
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Just about all of my bowling balls have balance holes in them. Perhaps the answer to what to do is to just plug the balance holes. I'll be spending money with the Pro Shop, but it won't be too bad. Perhaps I'll have to plug and redrill them. At least I won't have to throw away anything with a high differential value as that would cost me more.
Chad Murphy is everyone's best friend.
I think the USBC should have focused solely on the oil absorption as that's what takes the oil off the lanes "too quickly" like it's stated. It's what kills the reaction of the ball over time as well. I'd rather have a ball last longer than be an oil hog.
Have a great day... smile

#199192 - Today at 11:49 AM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 757
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
I've heard many state that some will simply go to filling them with foam or a substance that makes plugging a moot point. What I think is hilarious is the study comparing bowlers throwing strong balls on heavier oil versus urethane on light oil. With no reference to actual reality, the USBC is stating that their goal is less oil, which of course proprietors (BPAA is in the same building), love this idea.
Since league conditions are regulated as much as deer hunting on the Moon, I wonder where all this oil is during most league bowling?
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#199193 - 39 minutes 14 seconds ago Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
champ
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2117
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
I hate these "studies" not because of anything having to do with equipment but because of what it represents.

To me, these studies represent a USBC wasting time, energy, and resources. Not focusing on bringing value to USBC membership. Not focusing on advertising or attempting to lure more bowlers to the game. Not focusing on what really matters to the 99% of league bowlers.

At first I was excited to see an accomplished and respected bowler taking over USBC. The more I watch Cad however, the more I see he's really only interested in pushing an agenda that the 1% rumble about.

That's what I think of these studies. My favorite balls have always been the lowest tier in the lineup. I love Vibes and Tropical Heats. I won't miss the super soakers. Scores were sky high in the 90s when strong reactive then is comparable to weak reactive today. Once the lane oilers catch up to the rule changes, scores will remain high. This will make no difference at all.

Wasted time.

In the mean time leagues continue to dwindle. Members gripe about value. Many leagues go unsanctioned. Sandbagging seriously infiltrated the USBC Open last year. Those are the things that matter to me and most of us. How do we get more people bowling? Answer that question first; then we can focus on whether or not equipment is too strong, if there's too much oil, and how do we "slope rate" each house in America.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

