BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Hype Versus Reality
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199184 - Today at 05:21 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 587
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I wish I had more money to blow. I think it would be possible to create an app that would provide optimum dual angles for any given PAP. The only missing parameters would be a person's speed and RPMs.

I think shorter pin-to-PAP values work best for those with fewer RPM's. For myself, because my PAP is 6-3/16 over and down 3/8, I'm fairly limited. The opposite is also true. I have some friends who almost throw spinners and how they can drill their balls is also limited.

It's too bad ball manufacturers who are sponsoring PBA and PWBA members aren't publishing what they're discovering. I'm sure they want to protect any information they've discovered, but eventually it will all show up on the internet.

A few months ago, there were a few posts about a device that could be inserted into a bowling ball that would record a ball's information and then it could be downloaded into a PC. I've never seen anymore on such a device. I don't even know if it was true. But, it does seem possible. If such a device was used, I think ball makers would lose about 60% of their 'new' ball market as bowlers learn how much is based on their PAP, RPM's and ball speed and how little is based on technical specs, hype and the name of the new balls.

I wonder if a really neat name for a bowling ball could be sold? Who wouldn't want to own a &#20129;&#22238;&#21477;&#12520;&#12288;&#23610;&#12520;&#21477; instead of a Code Red? LOL!

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Hype Versus Reality
by 82Boat69 - Today at 05:21 PM
Thoughts on Sweeps?
by 82Boat69 - Today at 02:46 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by IronMike - 03/08/18 03:45 PM
Where can I find soles for Dynorooz S1500?
by djp1080 - 03/04/18 08:14 PM
Informal poll
by Jason_C - 02/28/18 03:51 PM
advice needed for my son's first ball
by Jason_C - 02/28/18 03:47 PM
finally finished my league arsenal (Motiv)
by Jason_C - 02/28/18 08:08 AM
Time to throw the ball
by soulman327 - 02/26/18 11:07 PM
Made it.
by RGR - 02/18/18 07:56 AM
Ball choice and strategy for Wolf pattern
by champ - 02/17/18 10:15 PM
My Senior League wants to change Houses
by BOSStull - 02/17/18 05:21 AM
tennis elbow
by BOSStull - 02/17/18 03:58 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.