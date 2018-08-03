Hype Versus Reality

Sponsored Links







Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 587

A/S/L: 70/M/California I wish I had more money to blow. I think it would be possible to create an app that would provide optimum dual angles for any given PAP. The only missing parameters would be a person's speed and RPMs.



I think shorter pin-to-PAP values work best for those with fewer RPM's. For myself, because my PAP is 6-3/16 over and down 3/8, I'm fairly limited. The opposite is also true. I have some friends who almost throw spinners and how they can drill their balls is also limited.



It's too bad ball manufacturers who are sponsoring PBA and PWBA members aren't publishing what they're discovering. I'm sure they want to protect any information they've discovered, but eventually it will all show up on the internet.



A few months ago, there were a few posts about a device that could be inserted into a bowling ball that would record a ball's information and then it could be downloaded into a PC. I've never seen anymore on such a device. I don't even know if it was true. But, it does seem possible. If such a device was used, I think ball makers would lose about 60% of their 'new' ball market as bowlers learn how much is based on their PAP, RPM's and ball speed and how little is based on technical specs, hype and the name of the new balls.



I wonder if a really neat name for a bowling ball could be sold? Who wouldn't want to own a 亡回句ヨ 尺ヨ句 instead of a Code Red? LOL!

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

