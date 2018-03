Sponsored Links







#199177 - 12:23 PM Thoughts on Sweeps? mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1369

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1369A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



However I hate sweeps.



I hate sweeps because I don't have an "ON" switch where I can pull out a few 250 games to shoot an on-demand 700. Last night I shot 600. And while during the season, I finished with the 7th high average and was typically in the top 5-10, I shot around 20th. Maybe.



I hate sweeps because seemingly everyone else DOES have "ON" switches and just clean up with the Doubles games, which we all put in for whether we like it or not.



Now - this is NOT a rant against the high game. I LOVED seeing an 80YO lady take the top spot with a 750-something handicap. She was SOOOOOO gleeful! In the men's side, it was a 70-something doing the same.



What I HATED was all of the high average bowlers bit(hing and moaning about these two low-average high-handicap bowlers beating them out. Well, MOST of them. I got into a few heated arguments defending them.



What I HATED was (and is) the way Doubles works. It rewards the top 5 or so bowlers so they get EVERYTHING.



First and second get top doubles. Good

First and third gets second. Wait. . . ok

Second and third gets third.

First and fourth . . . and it goes on down.







What do you think? How would this work? How about limiting the number of Doubles awards you can get to Three?



To my mind, this would spread the money out more and generate more excitement in the league.



True, the high rollers would hate it - but then many of them are in it for the money anyway so. . . to heck with them! They're in the vast minority. . . How about we spread out the rewards a bit?



Re: Thoughts on Sweeps? djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 405

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

You're doing one helluva job and should be pleased with your results. I on the other hand am all over the darn place and not too pleased.

My team in a men's league isn't loaded up with good bowlers and we tend to see some of what you seem to be witnessing week after week. We see guys with 205 to 215 averages scoring in the 260 to 279 range all the time. So I guess they have an "On" switch. It's like their confidence goes up like gang busters when they're paired up with our basement team.

I would think their "On/Off" switch would be placed in the "On" position when bowling the top level teams rather than when they bowl us, but "Nooooo!"

I guess we should move on and take up tiddlywinks or something instead. At least then they wouldn't get our money any more.

A/S/L: 70/M/California Maybe you have a reputation :-) A few years ago, I was hard to get around in league and in sweepers. Today, not so much. Still, everyone remembers me with their hearts and not their eyes :-) I get pummeled regularly :-) They think I still have an 'A' game, so they bring their 'A' game too.

