#199098 - 02/21/18 01:29 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1368
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I don't know what it is about practice . . . I started where I left off from last week, which was a struggle. It was still REALLY windy down here in the Inland Empire and, thus, dry. I figured that my approach to getting SOMETHING last week would be needed. Last week I had to sight waaaaay down the lane to get the ball down there. . . This week? Great in practice. . . but not once we started going.
First game - 10-pin, 10-pin, pocket 7-10, 10-pin. Okay, let's swap back to targeting arrows and making adjustments there. 6 in a row, 10-pin in the fill. 235.
Second game - open in the first frame (crap, owe a buck) - 3-6-9-10 - left the 10. soled through 5, then left 2-4-8-10 split when I left it out too wide. Blah. Then strike, 10pin, strike 10pin. 202.
Third game - start with front four. Picked up the 3-4-6-7-10. Left a 10-pin in the 9th and then strike, strike 10. 229.
666 is just fine as a score (just don't tattoo it to my forehead!
) and where we lost all four to the 2nd place team last week (by 35 pins TOTAL) we blew out the 4th place team this week. They were NOT happy.
We were.
And I'm happy - I've averaged 211 each month since November. SWEET!
This is my first league where I will have finished with an average over 200.
Had to work for it, but I should finish at or above 207.
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199102 - 02/21/18 03:40 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Junior Master
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 35
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Bowling is stupid!
Terrible night last night.
Thought it was going to be fantastic. 246 in my first game and I was just burying stuff. My first game average is for whatever reason 13 pins lower than my other two games. So, some quick math, and it's clear to see I'm gonna have an upper 700's series, right? That's just science.
Boy was that wrong. My line just disappeared in game two. I'm talking a complete transformation that I could not figure out. Tried three different lines with two different balls each and could not find it. Managed a 160 in game two.
Game three was on pace for another 160, man was I hot. Then all of a sudden after my 7th frame shot went high again, and I was relieved because a tripped 4 pin meant I wasn't looking at another split, a light bulb went off. I realized I needed to up my speed. And this wasn't like a "lemme try this oh it worked!" moment. This was a "son of a ***** how did I not see this earlier?" moment. I knew going into the 8th frame shot I was going to strike. Added just over 1 mph to my ball and sure as schnitzel, took it off the sheet (to barely manage a 19x game, blah).
If I would have seen that adjustment early in the second game I would have coasted to a 700 series with that shot. Ended up with a 601. Blah!! The lanes are a cruel mistress.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290
#199106 - 02/21/18 10:29 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4627
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
One good game, but then I seemed to run out of gas, as I missed a lot of spares and only had one double after the first game. It was unseasonably warm, which might have contributed to my late weakness.Result
: 209-148-125=482Average (72 games)
: 181Average for last 9 games
: 187Next week's AVG+1 score
: 556Composite average (135 games)
: 182
Kathy pre-bowled, but team failed to win points, with Si being the steadiest of the three of us present (all three games over average).
Top
|
|
|
|
#199113 - 02/22/18 12:19 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1157
A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA
With 2 weeks to go in the 2nd 3rd, we wrapped up our division (league is divided into 3 separate divisions, each division will roll off to get to a final 4 team rolloff, which will include one wild card team). So we've now won the first 2 thirds, and if we sweep all three, we'll skip the divisional rolloff and move straight to the finals. We're also the overall #1 seed in the league, with more than 20 points more than the 2nd place team.
It looked like one of those nights where the left side was easy and the right side dry. 256-267-269-792. The 3 right handers on my team shot low to mid 6s, and no one on the other team, which is as close to an even matchup to us as there is in this league, shot much of anything either.
|
|
|
#199144 - 02/25/18 09:42 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4627
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
There were just not enough good shots tonight, as I had six leaves of the difficult variety, and only put together a turkey and a double in the second game. Except for the last 10 pin, I did make all of my single-pin spares.Result
: 161-199-172=532Average (66 games)
: 182Average for last 9 games
: 191Next week's AVG+1 score
: 553Composite average (138 games)
: 182
The night looked bleak after two games, but Harry led a third game charge with a 275, giving us the third game by enough for total. Ed also chipped in a couple of deuce games.
Top
|
|
|
|
#199163 - 02/28/18 10:45 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4627
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
Lately, I've been finding that my Marvel Peal has been my better ball later in the night, as the hang spot develops down lane. This was kind of a mixed bag night, with my two over-average games only just getting me to my average.Result
: 164-196-183=543Average (75 games)
: 181Average for last 9 games
: 185Next week's AVG+1 score
: 559Composite average (141 games)
: 182
Si has been our steadiest bowler recently, and he was over average in all three games again tonight. Team won three after losing a close first game.
Top
|
|
|
|
#199172 - 03/03/18 05:33 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9662
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
for some reason, I found the lanes very snappy on Thurs. I moved down 3 balls hoping to control it. We were on the outside pair and that may have affected it.
anyhow, first game, 18x with 3 split opens
Second game, 18x with 3 split opens
Third game, 16x with 3 split opens.
Picked up every makable spare. But did leave 3 pocket 7-10's and 2 7-9's and I am a righty. 9 splits, for 9 opens. what a night!!
#199173 - 03/03/18 01:55 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Dennis Michael]
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 764
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
No bowling for me last night, the northwest part of NJ got the snow whammy from the nor'easter with about 8-10 inches of snow at my house. Other parts got more than that. It was sort of disappointing for me, I had shot a strong 729 the week before and was looking forward to keeping it going. We had won 7 last week and my teammate shot a 300 last week, so I was also looking to stay on a roll as a team. I want to go practice tomorrow morning, but shoveling that much heavy wet snow that we got has left me sort of sore. I also have to find out if the center has power after the storm.
Mark
#199176 - Yesterday at 03:09 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Mkirchie]
Junior Master
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 35
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Missed bowling last week because of work travel.
Went and bowled Sunday afternoon to sub for another team. I opened with a 180 but had two bad pocket splits so I just shook that game off. Second game I threw a 200 on the nose, but could not strike. Think I had one double, two other strikes (mixers), and the rest spares. I did pick up a 2-10 split that game. Third game my knee flared up and just absolutely destroyed my game. I had to drop my ball speed 2+ mph and could not post up my shots at all, fell off of every shot. Threw a 16x for a bad series.
Bowl again tomorrow, really hope it was just a random knee pain incident and not something lingering.
