You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Where can I find soles for Dynorooz S1500?
#199174 - Yesterday at 05:03 PM Where can I find soles for Dynorooz S1500?
Chantal G77 Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/03/18
Posts: 1
A/S/L: 40/f/Quebec
Hi,

I search for new interchangeable sole on my shoes Dynorooz S1500.
Did the Dynorooz shoes exist yet?

Is there a website where I can order these soles.

I living Montreal, Canada.

Thank you.

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199175 - Yesterday at 08:14 PM Re: Where can I find soles for Dynorooz S1500? [Re: Chantal G77]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 403
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Never heard of Dynorooz, but 3G makes shoes called Dynothane.
You might want to give that name a try...

