Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

First game - 10-pin, 10-pin, pocket 7-10, 10-pin. Okay, let's swap back to targeting arrows and making adjustments there. 6 in a row, 10-pin in the fill. 235.

Second game - open in the first frame (crap, owe a buck) - 3-6-9-10 - left the 10. soled through 5, then left 2-4-8-10 split when I left it out too wide. Blah. Then strike, 10pin, strike 10pin. 202.



Third game - start with front four. Picked up the 3-4-6-7-10. Left a 10-pin in the 9th and then strike, strike 10. 229.



666 is just fine as a score (just don't tattoo it to my forehead! ) and where we lost all four to the 2nd place team last week (by 35 pins TOTAL) we blew out the 4th place team this week. They were NOT happy.



We were.



I don't know what it is about practice . . . I started where I left off from last week, which was a struggle. It was still REALLY windy down here in the Inland Empire and, thus, dry. I figured that my approach to getting SOMETHING last week would be needed. Last week I had to sight waaaaay down the lane to get the ball down there. . . This week? Great in practice. . . but not once we started going.

Avg: 206

Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

