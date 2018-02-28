Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199164 - 12:47 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: 82Boat69] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 565

A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 565A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk Could be it Dennis but I certainly miss them.

Mind you I'd also like to be able to see the arrows on the lanes I play on now , old wood lanes been down for years, any markers have just about been sanded away over time. _________________________

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199165 - 04:11 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: 82Boat69] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9661

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9661A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I don't know who put the arrows on the lanes first. Should look that up. In any event, why only at 15 feet and not farther down lane?



It may have been based on the type of bowler back then, with a moderate down and in shot or straight up.



Today's SWINGING ball path, certainly lends itself to a mark farther down the lane.



I can remember my first house, had no lane marks on the wooden lanes. We would look for a darker or discolored board for targeting. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #199166 - 04:12 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: 82Boat69] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9661

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9661A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I don't know who put the arrows on the lanes first. Should look that up. In any event, why only at 15 feet and not farther down lane?



It may have been based on the type of bowler back then, with a moderate down and in shot or straight up.



Today's SWINGING ball path, certainly lends itself to a mark farther down the lane.



I can remember my first house, had no lane marks on the wooden lanes. We would look for a darker or discolored board for targeting. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #199167 - 04:48 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 584

A/S/L: 70/M/California Starting in the late 50's AMF houses had an extra dot on the approach and the dots were multi-colored. The pinsetters would display an arrow and the color of the dot on the approach a person should stand on to pick up that spare. Brunswick house just dots and fewer of them. The arrows were standard in both houses. Range-finders appeared when balls that could break 2 feet in the last 10 feet came along :-)

Top #199168 - 05:11 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: 82Boat69] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 763

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 763A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey My AMF center has the colored dots and I only found out within the last 5-10 years that they were colored for that purpose. AMF called it their "sparemaker" system. I also have found out that the part above the pins that showed remaining pins and the sparemaker arrows was called the "pindicator" or "pindication" by AMF. All of this was removed before I started bowling there, but I have seen old pictures. I would have loved to have ever bowled in a center where all those features were still there and worked, but I'm also under the impression by the time I started bowling that most centers had abandoned fixing the systems due to computerized scoring.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #199169 - 06:44 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 584

A/S/L: 70/M/California The system worked well for anyone who spot-bowled. For those learning to spot bowl, it shortened the time needed.



Even today, AMF houses have 1 extra dot on each end of the dots on the approach. Not an issue for people coming from a Brunswick house and a minor issue going the other way.



The best part of the system, the pin-setter showed a bowler the proper way to pick up any spare........... as long as you were right handed :-)

Top #199170 - 08:41 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: 82Boat69] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 763

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 763A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey I would have loved to have seen all of it working whether I needed it or not for bowling. Those old systems looked so much nicer than the 2D cardboard graphics that we see today.



When I was younger, the missing dot at the Brunswick houses always threw me off for sure. Where I am, there were/are more AMF houses than Brunswick and the three closest centers to me are all AMF.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #199171 - 04:44 AM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 584

A/S/L: 70/M/California My fondest memory of the old AMF houses were their pinsetters and their propensity to drop pins while loading them. A person could hang a 4-6 and then when they began to turn around and swear, a pin from nowhere would fall out of the rack and break down the split. The scissor mechanisms were really weak and early mechanics had to spend inordinate amounts of time making sure the pins were all lined up. It wasn't unusual to bowl on a pair that never set down a straight rack. Ive bowled on lanes where every pin was visible :-)

Top Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel