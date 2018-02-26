BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Hype Versus Reality
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199164 - Today at 12:47 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: 82Boat69]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 565
A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk
Could be it Dennis but I certainly miss them.
Mind you I'd also like to be able to see the arrows on the lanes I play on now , old wood lanes been down for years, any markers have just about been sanded away over time.
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199165 - Today at 04:11 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: 82Boat69]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9661
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I don't know who put the arrows on the lanes first. Should look that up. In any event, why only at 15 feet and not farther down lane?

It may have been based on the type of bowler back then, with a moderate down and in shot or straight up.

Today's SWINGING ball path, certainly lends itself to a mark farther down the lane.

I can remember my first house, had no lane marks on the wooden lanes. We would look for a darker or discolored board for targeting.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199166 - Today at 04:12 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: 82Boat69]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9661
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I don't know who put the arrows on the lanes first. Should look that up. In any event, why only at 15 feet and not farther down lane?

It may have been based on the type of bowler back then, with a moderate down and in shot or straight up.

Today's SWINGING ball path, certainly lends itself to a mark farther down the lane.

I can remember my first house, had no lane marks on the wooden lanes. We would look for a darker or discolored board for targeting.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199167 - Today at 04:48 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 583
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Starting in the late 50's AMF houses had an extra dot on the approach and the dots were multi-colored. The pinsetters would display an arrow and the color of the dot on the approach a person should stand on to pick up that spare. Brunswick house just dots and fewer of them. The arrows were standard in both houses. Range-finders appeared when balls that could break 2 feet in the last 10 feet came along :-)

Top
#199168 - Today at 05:11 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: 82Boat69]
Mkirchie Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 763
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
My AMF center has the colored dots and I only found out within the last 5-10 years that they were colored for that purpose. AMF called it their "sparemaker" system. I also have found out that the part above the pins that showed remaining pins and the sparemaker arrows was called the "pindicator" or "pindication" by AMF. All of this was removed before I started bowling there, but I have seen old pictures. I would have loved to have ever bowled in a center where all those features were still there and worked, but I'm also under the impression by the time I started bowling that most centers had abandoned fixing the systems due to computerized scoring.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#199169 - Today at 06:44 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 583
A/S/L: 70/M/California
The system worked well for anyone who spot-bowled. For those learning to spot bowl, it shortened the time needed.

Even today, AMF houses have 1 extra dot on each end of the dots on the approach. Not an issue for people coming from a Brunswick house and a minor issue going the other way.

The best part of the system, the pin-setter showed a bowler the proper way to pick up any spare........... as long as you were right handed :-)

Top
#199170 - Today at 08:41 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: 82Boat69]
Mkirchie Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 763
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
I would have loved to have seen all of it working whether I needed it or not for bowling. Those old systems looked so much nicer than the 2D cardboard graphics that we see today.

When I was younger, the missing dot at the Brunswick houses always threw me off for sure. Where I am, there were/are more AMF houses than Brunswick and the three closest centers to me are all AMF.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Hype Versus Reality
by Mkirchie - Today at 08:41 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:45 PM
Informal poll
by Jason_C - Yesterday at 03:51 PM
advice needed for my son's first ball
by Jason_C - Yesterday at 03:47 PM
finally finished my league arsenal (Motiv)
by Jason_C - Yesterday at 08:08 AM
Time to throw the ball
by soulman327 - 02/26/18 11:07 PM
Made it.
by RGR - 02/18/18 07:56 AM
Ball choice and strategy for Wolf pattern
by champ - 02/17/18 10:15 PM
My Senior League wants to change Houses
by BOSStull - 02/17/18 05:21 AM
tennis elbow
by BOSStull - 02/17/18 03:58 AM
12 pound ball?
by W9JAB - 02/15/18 02:52 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 02/11/18 07:19 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.