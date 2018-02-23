Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199127 - 06:52 PM Re: Informal poll Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 581

A/S/L: 70/M/California



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMrVjK1otdM More food for thought;

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199129 - 09:27 PM Re: Informal poll Re: 82Boat69] wronghander

Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 546

Lots of good stuff in here. I am still kind of a novice when it comes to layouts but I know my own game and what type of reaction I'm looking for when I buy a ball. I'll do my homework on the actual ball as well to see if it's a good fit for my game and will fill a hole in my arsenal. If I'm having it drilled by an online shop usually I'll send in a layout based on the manufacturer's drilling suggestions. Most of the time that ends up being their midlane layout.

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top #199131 - 05:57 AM Re: Informal poll Re: 82Boat69] BOSStull

Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1122

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 When buying a new bowling ball;



How many know enough about bowling ball parameters, PSA drilling or dual angle drilling to instruct their PSO about what they want done?



How many just accept what their PSO gives them?



My PSO always seem to be on the same page with me. He knows how I bowl. When I do have a ball drilled we talk about it. He lays it out. I look at the layout before drilling and agree with the layout. I have enough knowledge about Dual Angle, dual angle ratio, how all this matches to my speed, rotation, and tilt to know what drillings match up to me. I also had balls drilled with layouts recommended in sessions with MO where he explained why with my PSO present. So I have total faith in my PSO more than myself to have the correct drilling on the ball.

Current Average 207



Current Bag

Storm: Hy-Road, Hy-Road Nano, Intense

L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Current Average 207
Current Bag
Storm: Hy-Road, Hy-Road Nano, Intense
L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby
HS 811

Top #199137 - 08:05 PM Re: Informal poll Re: BOSStull] 82Boat69

Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 581

A/S/L: 70/M/California



There are 4 videos that will play in sequence that will explain USBC latest efforts to explain why bowling balls hook.



While USBC claims some of these differences are significant, I cant make that same claim when I makes changes in my own drilled balls.



For example they talk about 3 inches of more hook for certain RG values, but only with a machine throwing the ball. I have more than 3 inches of difference in almost every ball I throw due to my own poor technique :-)



There are 4 videos that will play in sequence that will explain USBC latest efforts to explain why bowling balls hook.

While USBC claims some of these differences are significant, I cant make that same claim when I makes changes in my own drilled balls.

For example they talk about 3 inches of more hook for certain RG values, but only with a machine throwing the ball. I have more than 3 inches of difference in almost every ball I throw due to my own poor technique :-)

For purists, I'm sure they'll find comfort in this video. For me, I think I'll simply drill weaker balls to conserve RPM's and throw them easier to make them hook :-) 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6Xf3EtqK8c

Top #199138 - 10:21 AM Re: Informal poll Re: 82Boat69] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9659

So over 90% of bowlers say the ball hooks enough or too much? I can subscribe to that. Lane conditions contribute more to scoring then the ball? Hmmm, I would agree that some patterns score higher with the same equipment.



I have contended that Proprietors cater to lane conditions that help scoring. Supposedly, that makes for happier bowlers. That is, until the bowler gets on tournament conditions and can't bowl.



I have contended that Proprietors cater to lane conditions that help scoring. Supposedly, that makes for happier bowlers. That is, until the bowler gets on tournament conditions and can't bowl.

This has contributed to a huge difference between the good House bowler and a tournament one. I have a 25 y/o Pro on my team who is bowling on a house shot league for the first time. His average has lowered, and I have trouble consoling him. Can't let him get down. I repeatedly tell him to just let the ball roll. It will do the rest. He claims he turns too many boards and this is not how he was taught. I tell him, this is how the rest of bowlers want it... Easy patterns, and hooking balls.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #199160 - 03:51 PM Re: Informal poll Re: 82Boat69] Jason_C

Registered: 11/15/17

Posts: 17

A/S/L: 41/M/New York I usually talk it over with my PSO. I give my opinions on what the layout should be.. we discuss what I am looking for out of the ball and then we come to a decision based on my style, his experience and my desire. I always have one or two dual angle layouts in mind when I go in with the a ball to be drilled.



I have a ton of trust and faith in my guy but I still want my input to be valued and it is ... after all I know myself better than he does even after bowling together a few times to get a feel for my bowling style.

