BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » finally finished my league arsenal (Motiv)
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199156 - Today at 08:08 AM finally finished my league arsenal (Motiv)
Jason_C Offline
Bantam

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 15
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
The other day I got my Forza SS for a true bench mark ball. I have the Venom Shock for if the lane is a little too dry for the forza and it can also be used mid set after a little breakdown and then my Tag Cannon for when the heads are burnt up. of course my trusty Brunswick T-zone for spares(I don't like the Motiv Snyper)

Next up my Urethane arsenal for the two wood lane houses I bowl in. I am hoping to stick with Hammer for those.. I am a hammer head from way back in the day. Anyone have any old Faballs they are looking to sell???

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Hype Versus Reality
by djp1080 - Today at 09:12 AM
finally finished my league arsenal (Motiv)
by Jason_C - Today at 08:08 AM
advice needed for my son's first ball
by Jason_C - Today at 08:00 AM
Time to throw the ball
by soulman327 - 02/26/18 11:07 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - 02/25/18 09:42 PM
Informal poll
by Dennis Michael - 02/25/18 10:21 AM
Made it.
by RGR - 02/18/18 07:56 AM
Ball choice and strategy for Wolf pattern
by champ - 02/17/18 10:15 PM
My Senior League wants to change Houses
by BOSStull - 02/17/18 05:21 AM
tennis elbow
by BOSStull - 02/17/18 03:58 AM
12 pound ball?
by W9JAB - 02/15/18 02:52 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 02/11/18 07:19 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.