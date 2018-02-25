Hype Versus Reality

According to USBC, a person could actually experience a 37 RPM difference between a ball with an RG of 2.46 versus 2.80.
I decided to have some fun with numbers from the USBC. I picked two RG's at the outer boudaries of the the middle 50 % of the legal range (2.545 and 2.715). I picked two coefficients of friction within the allowable range of 0 to 0.35 (0.12 and 0.24). I used the numbers to calculate the rotational acceleration that would result from a few different combinations. Rotational acceleration depends on the torque caused by friction and the RG which basically indicates how the ball responds to the torque.
Larger coefficients of friction mean more torque and larger rotational acceleration.
Larger RG's mean that the ball responds less to torque and has smaller rotational acceleration.
When I held friction constant but increased the RG from 2.545 to 2.715, the new rotational acceleration was 88% of the original.
However, holding RG constant but reducing the coefficient of friction by 1/2, which is also well within legality, causes the new rotational acceleration to be 50% of the original.
The bottom line is that changes to friction will be way more significant mathematically compared to RG since the range of legal RG's does not allow RG to change significantally compared to the range of legal coefficients of friction which can cause torque to change by a significant percentage.
As a side note, I wish we had range finders at my center.
Mark