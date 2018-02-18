Hype Versus Reality

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9655A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill they do help. Since our house put them in, it took an adjustment, but I use them. I get a lot more length looking down lane. Roll outside the last right mark. That's the 10 board at 45 feet. So, my breakpoint is at the 8 board 45 feet normally.







A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 761A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 According to USBC, a person could actually experience a 37 RPM difference between a ball with an RG of 2.46 versus 2.80.



I decided to have some fun with numbers from the USBC. I picked two RG's at the outer boudaries of the the middle 50 % of the legal range (2.545 and 2.715). I picked two coefficients of friction within the allowable range of 0 to 0.35 (0.12 and 0.24). I used the numbers to calculate the rotational acceleration that would result from a few different combinations. Rotational acceleration depends on the torque caused by friction and the RG which basically indicates how the ball responds to the torque.



Larger coefficients of friction mean more torque and larger rotational acceleration.



Larger RG's mean that the ball responds less to torque and has smaller rotational acceleration.



When I held friction constant but increased the RG from 2.545 to 2.715, the new rotational acceleration was 88% of the original.



However, holding RG constant but reducing the coefficient of friction by 1/2, which is also well within legality, causes the new rotational acceleration to be 50% of the original.



The bottom line is that changes to friction will be way more significant mathematically compared to RG since the range of legal RG's does not allow RG to change significantally compared to the range of legal coefficients of friction which can cause torque to change by a significant percentage.



As a side note, I wish we had range finders at my center.



Re: Hype Versus Reality

A/S/L: 70/M/California I'm convinced that 'if' I managed to get a ball drilled perfectly for my delivery and for my THS, inconsistencies in my speed and release would make the drilling a mute point.



For pros, they might know, but not me. I've got balls of the same brand and model drilled quite different that react based on their surface more than any other value I tried to optimize. As I said in an earlier post, 3 more inches of hook is nothing compared to the inconsistencies I experience delivery to delivery.



Building an arsenal will be as simple as buying balls that hook less or more based on surface, not multiple variables that may or may not be optimized.



What will be interesting is what happens to my average. As I age I expect to get lower, but in the near term if it goes up, maybe I can save others a few bucks and help them improve too.

So the conclusion is that the ball's friction tends to have a greater effect on its ability to make changes in direction than does its RG. Hope I'm getting this right...

As for my experiences I'm beginning to really like lower RG balls and those that have surfaces that like grabbing the lane on the dry boards.

Maybe I'm slowing down. Not sure, but you mention that the allowable range for coefficient of friction to be 0-0.35. I guess that must be for the ball itself. I wasn't aware that there was a spec for that.So the conclusion is that the ball's friction tends to have a greater effect on its ability to make changes in direction than does its RG. Hope I'm getting this right...As for my experiences I'm beginning to really like lower RG balls and those that have surfaces that like grabbing the lane on the dry boards.Maybe I'm slowing down.

Originally Posted By: djp1080 Not sure, but you mention that the allowable range for coefficient of friction to be 0-0.35. I guess that must be for the ball itself. I wasn't aware that there was a spec for that.

Since the coefficient of friction depends on two surfaces, it is measured between a dry lane surface and the ball. They drag a ball over a dry lane surface in an apparatus to keep the ball from rotating and measure the force required to drag the ball at a constant speed. The coefficient of friction is then calculated from this experiment. (The friction force would be the same as the measured force becuase the ball is moving at a constant speed. Then, in this test the coefficient of friction would be the ratio of the friction force to the weight of the ball.) Note, I double checked the specs and the coefficient of friction really ranges from 0-0.32.



Under the USBC approved specs, friction matters more. Not that they would or should or even could from the engineering viewpoint, but RG would be more significant compared to the current range of friction if RG could legally range from 1.46 to 3.8.



Mark Since the coefficient of friction depends on two surfaces, it is measured between a dry lane surface and the ball. They drag a ball over a dry lane surface in an apparatus to keep the ball from rotating and measure the force required to drag the ball at a constant speed. The coefficient of friction is then calculated from this experiment. (The friction force would be the same as the measured force becuase the ball is moving at a constant speed. Then, in this test the coefficient of friction would be the ratio of the friction force to the weight of the ball.) Note, I double checked the specs and the coefficient of friction really ranges from 0-0.32.Under the USBC approved specs, friction matters more. Not that they would or should or even could from the engineering viewpoint, but RG would be more significant compared to the current range of friction if RG could legally range from 1.46 to 3.8.Mark _________________________

