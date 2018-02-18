Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199143 - 03:30 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: 82Boat69] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9655

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9655A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill they do help. Since our house put them in, it took an adjustment, but I use them. I get a lot more length looking down lane. Roll outside the last right mark. That's the 10 board at 45 feet. So, my breakpoint is at the 8 board 45 feet normally.







Edited by Dennis Michael ( 03:30 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199145 - 08:23 AM Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: 82Boat69] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 760

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 760A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 According to USBC, a person could actually experience a 37 RPM difference between a ball with an RG of 2.46 versus 2.80.



I decided to have some fun with numbers from the USBC. I picked two RG's at the outer boudaries of the the middle 50 % of the legal range (2.545 and 2.715). I picked two coefficients of friction within the allowable range of 0 to 0.35 (0.12 and 0.24). I used the numbers to calculate the rotational acceleration that would result from a few different combinations. Rotational acceleration depends on the torque caused by friction and the RG which basically indicates how the ball responds to the torque.



Larger coefficients of friction mean more torque and larger rotational acceleration.



Larger RG's mean that the ball responds less to torque and has smaller rotational acceleration.



When I held friction constant but increased the RG from 2.545 to 2.715, the new rotational acceleration was 88% of the original.



However, holding RG constant but reducing the coefficient of friction by 1/2, which is also well within legality, causes the new rotational acceleration to be 50% of the original.



The bottom line is that changes to friction will be way more significant mathematically compared to RG since the range of legal RG's does not allow RG to change significantally compared to the range of legal coefficients of friction which can cause torque to change by a significant percentage.



As a side note, I wish we had range finders at my center.



Mark I decided to have some fun with numbers from the USBC. I picked two RG's at the outer boudaries of the the middle 50 % of the legal range (2.545 and 2.715). I picked two coefficients of friction within the allowable range of 0 to 0.35 (0.12 and 0.24). I used the numbers to calculate the rotational acceleration that would result from a few different combinations. Rotational acceleration depends on the torque caused by friction and the RG which basically indicates how the ball responds to the torque.Larger coefficients of friction mean more torque and larger rotational acceleration.Larger RG's mean that the ball responds less to torque and has smaller rotational acceleration.When I held friction constant but increased the RG from 2.545 to 2.715, the new rotational acceleration was 88% of the original.However, holding RG constant but reducing the coefficient of friction by 1/2, which is also well within legality, causes the new rotational acceleration to be 50% of the original.The bottom line is that changes to friction will be way more significant mathematically compared to RG since the range of legal RG's does not allow RG to change significantally compared to the range of legal coefficients of friction which can cause torque to change by a significant percentage.As a side note, I wish we had range finders at my center.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel