Time to throw the ball

Hello all,
After watching for 4 months it's time to start posting. I last bowled in a league 40 years ago. Started again 5 months ago, plus now throwing a fingertip ball and learning to throw a hook. Do fairly well most of the time...biggest problem is consistency. I've learned quite a bit from ya'll's posts with still more to learn.
Feel free to critique: (I could use the tips and you can't hurt my feelings)
Ball speed - ~14.5 mph
Start with right foot on 34 and end at foul line with left on about 22
Are you counting from the right? Or the left? Has to be from the left or you're drifting like a MADMAN! LOL
Throw over (abt) the 11-12 board as my target
As is typical, I start having problems when oil carries down
I know my scores would improve if I used a "spare ball" - probably should do that
All in all, I bowl way better than I did at 19, and having more fun, so can't complain
Yes, learning to use a spare ball for your 10-pins (or 7 for left) will help you quite a bit. Yes, you CAN hit those with your strike ball, but you have to change your delivery and, for consistency's sake, I find it much easier to teach and to bowl keeping as much consistent as possible.
And, eventually, you can use it for nearly all spares (which is what the pros do - it keeps the oil patterns out of most of your spares).
First - you're having fun! That's the best.
Second - aside from the complicated questions that 82 always asks. . . a video would be helpful. From directly behind and from directly at the side.
Third - don't worry about your ball. Honestly, you can have a good time bowling and score reasonably well even with a plastic ball - you just have to change your line. (plastic would be MUCH more direct, obviously, but you can have fun with it. Just don't expect to average 200 with it! LOL) You have a Hammer Back Widow Bite - it's reactive, moderate (probably lighter by today's standards, but who cares? You can get some hook from it) and you're fingertip. This is GOOD. You will have more control and some more power. I would take it to your Pro Shop
and make sure it's thoroughly cleaned and get it to box-stock surface. This is a good baseline, then you can ask them to rough it up a bit if you are on an oily house, whatever.
Fourth - we don't have to deal
with as much carry-down as we used to. Urethane balls (as per USBC) and plastic and rubber didn't absorb oil, they moved it. Reactive balls absorb more oil than they move (that's one reason they hook more, they absorb the oil and grab the lane surface and "create" a line . . . you know?) so while they DO move oil, they also absorb it. But you're right - you do have to learn to adjust. The old adage of "miss-right, move-right" still holds true. Do it systematically and in a nice 2:1 ratio (2 with your feet, 1 with your target) - IN GENERAL, this will get you on the right track.
Fifth - I would recommend starting with a spare system. Yes, they're a bit of a crutch, but when you're learning, they DO help. They're a good starting point. Look up the 3-6-9 system. I still use a modified version of that, today. Then practice.
Sixth - practice. I bring a 6-sided dice (well, die) and roll it. When I roll a 1, I have to hit the 7 pin. When I roll a 2, it's the 4 pin. When I roll a 3, it's the 2 pin. When I roll a 4, it' the 3. a 5 means the 6. a 6 means the 10. Basically, starting left and moving right pin by pin. No matter what you do, do it with a system so you're not just throwing the ball. And spares are going to lift your game SIGNIFICANTLY. I'd MUCH rather bowl with someone who throws a lot of spares and doesn't leave a lot of opens, than someone who throws a bunch of strikes but can't pick anything up. . .
Hope this helps.
For now, though, don't go all technical. Get your swing down; get your spares down; keep having fun. Relax!
Where in Cali are you?