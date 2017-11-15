Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #199134 - 05:47 PM advice needed for my son's first ball Jason_C

Bantam



Registered: 11/15/17

Posts: 13

A/S/L: 41/M/New York My son recently got his first bowling ball and he is looking to get it drilled finger tip and learn to throw a hook with the ball. I got him the Storm Tropical. Nothing too strong. But I am wondering, with a kid learning to throw a hook is he better off with pin down so that it hooks a little sooner or pin up to perhaps retain some energy? Anyone have advice? My usual guy is not available for a while because he has some tourneys coming up that he is preparing for. He is hoping to repeat another successful year on the PBA50 I believe. So I want to make sure I have some of my own ideas when I go in to the Pro Shop operator that we are using.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199136 - 06:07 PM Re: advice needed for my son's first ball Re: Jason_C] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 580

A/S/L: 70/M/California Without much information go on, here's what I recommend; If you can afford a $50 lesson, have him get some instruction on how to correctly throw a bowling ball. I say this because, any bad habits he creates now will stick with him a lifetime if he's not careful.



Kids get frustrated quick and lose interest if they can't do something well right away. Their ball should be about 1/10 of their body weight. If they try to break this rule, they'll almost certainly develop bad habits to learn how to throw it.



Here's my biggie. Have him learn to throw 2-handed.

Top #199139 - 10:31 AM Re: advice needed for my son's first ball Re: Jason_C] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9655

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9655A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill There are Junior leagues all around. And, some have instruction with them. Find one near you. Most have USBC certified coaches to help.



if your son has any consistency in his release, I would go with pin up. give him some room on the lane to learn to hook. A down and in shot is not where the sport is going. So, get him to learn how to exit an oil pattern to take advantage of friction on the outside. _________________________

