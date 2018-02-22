BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
The Bowler's Lounge » Informal poll
#199127 - Yesterday at 06:52 PM Re: Informal poll
82Boat69
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 579
A/S/L: 70/M/California

#199129 - Yesterday at 09:27 PM Re: Informal poll
wronghander
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 546
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Lots of good stuff in here. I am still kind of a novice when it comes to layouts but I know my own game and what type of reaction I'm looking for when I buy a ball. I'll do my homework on the actual ball as well to see if it's a good fit for my game and will fill a hole in my arsenal. If I'm having it drilled by an online shop usually I'll send in a layout based on the manufacturer's drilling suggestions. Most of the time that ends up being their midlane layout.
#199131 - Today at 05:57 AM Re: Informal poll
BOSStull
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1122
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
When buying a new bowling ball;

How many know enough about bowling ball parameters, PSA drilling or dual angle drilling to instruct their PSO about what they want done?

How many just accept what their PSO gives them?


My PSO always seem to be on the same page with me. He knows how I bowl. When I do have a ball drilled we talk about it. He lays it out. I look at the layout before drilling and agree with the layout. I have enough knowledge about Dual Angle, dual angle ratio, how all this matches to my speed, rotation, and tilt to know what drillings match up to me. I also had balls drilled with layouts recommended in sessions with MO where he explained why with my PSO present. So I have total faith in my PSO more than myself to have the correct drilling on the ball.
#199137 - Today at 08:05 PM Re: Informal poll
82Boat69
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 579
A/S/L: 70/M/California
On your PC, key in https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6Xf3EtqK8c

There are 4 videos that will play in sequence that will explain USBC latest efforts to explain why bowling balls hook.

While USBC claims some of these differences are significant, I cant make that same claim when I makes changes in my own drilled balls.

For example they talk about 3 inches of more hook for certain RG values, but only with a machine throwing the ball. I have more than 3 inches of difference in almost every ball I throw due to my own poor technique :-)

For purists, I'm sure they'll find comfort in this video. For me, I think I'll simply drill weaker balls to conserve RPM's and throw them easier to make them hook :-)

