You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » advice needed for my son's first ball
#199134 - Today at 05:47 PM advice needed for my son's first ball
Jason_C Offline
Bantam

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 13
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
My son recently got his first bowling ball and he is looking to get it drilled finger tip and learn to throw a hook with the ball. I got him the Storm Tropical. Nothing too strong. But I am wondering, with a kid learning to throw a hook is he better off with pin down so that it hooks a little sooner or pin up to perhaps retain some energy? Anyone have advice? My usual guy is not available for a while because he has some tourneys coming up that he is preparing for. He is hoping to repeat another successful year on the PBA50 I believe. So I want to make sure I have some of my own ideas when I go in to the Pro Shop operator that we are using.

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199136 - Today at 06:07 PM Re: advice needed for my son's first ball [Re: Jason_C]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 579
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Without much information go on, here's what I recommend; If you can afford a $50 lesson, have him get some instruction on how to correctly throw a bowling ball. I say this because, any bad habits he creates now will stick with him a lifetime if he's not careful.

Kids get frustrated quick and lose interest if they can't do something well right away. Their ball should be about 1/10 of their body weight. If they try to break this rule, they'll almost certainly develop bad habits to learn how to throw it.

Here's my biggie. Have him learn to throw 2-handed.

