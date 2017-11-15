advice needed for my son's first ball

Sponsored Links







Jason_C









A/S/L: 41/M/New York My son recently got his first bowling ball and he is looking to get it drilled finger tip and learn to throw a hook with the ball. I got him the Storm Tropical. Nothing too strong. But I am wondering, with a kid learning to throw a hook is he better off with pin down so that it hooks a little sooner or pin up to perhaps retain some energy? Anyone have advice? My usual guy is not available for a while because he has some tourneys coming up that he is preparing for. He is hoping to repeat another successful year on the PBA50 I believe. So I want to make sure I have some of my own ideas when I go in to the Pro Shop operator that we are using.











82Boat69









A/S/L: 70/M/California Without much information go on, here's what I recommend; If you can afford a $50 lesson, have him get some instruction on how to correctly throw a bowling ball. I say this because, any bad habits he creates now will stick with him a lifetime if he's not careful.



Kids get frustrated quick and lose interest if they can't do something well right away. Their ball should be about 1/10 of their body weight. If they try to break this rule, they'll almost certainly develop bad habits to learn how to throw it.



Here's my biggie. Have him learn to throw 2-handed.

