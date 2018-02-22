Hype Versus Reality

Sponsored Links







I have friends who succumb to the hype. buy new balls ev 3 months. But, they drill it the same on all balls.



one drilling doesn't necessarily say it will work on another ball. _________________________

I moved to a bit weaker ball after game 1 and could move a bit right, but not much and later I was back out at board 32 with that same less aggressive ball.

As a kid I almost always played down and in. Now I'm more than ten boards to the left of where I used to be comfortable. Bowling on synthetics with reactive resin balls is surely a different game and the coverstocks and weight blocks have made it with even more variables that make an engineer like myself something to think about at least. I used to calculate RG for machines I used to work on... Inertia and friction were an every day thought for me as an engineer... I've had to put my engineering hat back on when I go bowling now... The THS I bowl on I believe is 41 feet. Yesterday morning during warm up I found I had to start by standing on board 32 with the inside of my slide foot and was targeting around board 14 or 15 to keep the ball in play. I guess the lanes were pretty used up.I moved to a bit weaker ball after game 1 and could move a bit right, but not much and later I was back out at board 32 with that same less aggressive ball.As a kid I almost always played down and in. Now I'm more than ten boards to the left of where I used to be comfortable. Bowling on synthetics with reactive resin balls is surely a different game and the coverstocks and weight blocks have made it with even more variables that make an engineer like myself something to think about at least. I used to calculate RG for machines I used to work on...Inertia and friction were an every day thought for me as an engineer...I've had to put my engineering hat back on when I go bowling now...

A/S/L: 70/M/California I was fortunate enough to work in a bowling alley when I was a kid. There weren't any lane machines back then. We simply filled a bug sprayer with lane conditioner and walked backwards laying the conditioner down, gutter to gutter and for 60 feet. Then we used a drag to even out the oil and pick up any excess.



I say fortunate, because without any rules to go by, the only ways a person could get the ball close to the pocket was to play way outside and angle-in to the pocket, or stand left of center and throw down the 12 board and hoping it would hook 2 boards. Anything sent too wide had no chance of hitting the pocket.



Learning to throw from inside has paid dividends in the current environment of typical-house-slots. Where I bowl, I usually start on 30 and move as far left as 38. I don't adjust 2 & 1, I simply move my feet. The point is to accumulate more oil as the ball skids outward, but to use the dry area outside 7 to force the ball back to the pocket.



Actually, I don't throw as much inside as my cronies say. I may start on 38 with my left foot, but drift right about 10 boards. If you figure 10 more boards from the middle of my body to my shoulder, my set-down is fully 20 boards right of my starting location of 38. I'm setting down on 18 and going across the arrows around 12 and swinging about 7.

Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1367A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



It's not swinging it, but . . . it's not outside either! Typically when I talk to my wife about bowling her (or my) "outside" line, it's setting it down at the 10 or father out. If it's her "inside" line, that's setting it down between 15-20. setting down at 18 is 2 boards outside of the center. That's pretty well "inside". LOLIt's not swinging it, but . . . it's not outside either!Typically when I talk to my wife about bowling her (or my) "outside" line, it's setting it down at the 10 or father out. If it's her "inside" line, that's setting it down between 15-20. _________________________

A/S/L: 70/M/California Crossing over the 4th arrow is inside to me :-) I guess it's all relative.

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 758A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Sometimes I feel very alone while league bowling because I'm one of the few bowlers I know who is willing to move left as lanes dry out. The team we bowled last night plus 4 of the 5 bowlers on our team tear up the right side to shreds. Some of the bowlers on the other team were really struggling as the lanes changed. Their best bowler who has a stronger release was still throwing aggressive equipment and struggling. On one shot he got outside, it hit weak enough to leave a 5-7-10. He eventually moved to a weaker ball. Meanwhile, I stuck with my weaker Danger Zone the whole night and moved progressively left. By the end of the night, I was laying down on 21 and targeting 16. If I got a touch in, it held nice and still read the end of the pattern to carry. If I got it right, it turned back to the pocket like it hit a brick wall and retained energy to carry.



