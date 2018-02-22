Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199127 - 06:52 PM Re: Informal poll Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 575

A/S/L: 70/M/California



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMrVjK1otdM More food for thought;

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199129 - 09:27 PM Re: Informal poll Re: 82Boat69] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 546

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 546A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Lots of good stuff in here. I am still kind of a novice when it comes to layouts but I know my own game and what type of reaction I'm looking for when I buy a ball. I'll do my homework on the actual ball as well to see if it's a good fit for my game and will fill a hole in my arsenal. If I'm having it drilled by an online shop usually I'll send in a layout based on the manufacturer's drilling suggestions. Most of the time that ends up being their midlane layout. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top #199131 - 05:57 AM Re: Informal poll Re: 82Boat69] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1122

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1122A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 When buying a new bowling ball;



How many know enough about bowling ball parameters, PSA drilling or dual angle drilling to instruct their PSO about what they want done?



How many just accept what their PSO gives them?



My PSO always seem to be on the same page with me. He knows how I bowl. When I do have a ball drilled we talk about it. He lays it out. I look at the layout before drilling and agree with the layout. I have enough knowledge about Dual Angle, dual angle ratio, how all this matches to my speed, rotation, and tilt to know what drillings match up to me. I also had balls drilled with layouts recommended in sessions with MO where he explained why with my PSO present. So I have total faith in my PSO more than myself to have the correct drilling on the ball. My PSO always seem to be on the same page with me. He knows how I bowl. When I do have a ball drilled we talk about it. He lays it out. I look at the layout before drilling and agree with the layout. I have enough knowledge about Dual Angle, dual angle ratio, how all this matches to my speed, rotation, and tilt to know what drillings match up to me. I also had balls drilled with layouts recommended in sessions with MO where he explained why with my PSO present. So I have total faith in my PSO more than myself to have the correct drilling on the ball.

Current Average 207



Current Bag

Storm: Hy-Road, Hy-Road Nano, Intense

L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________Current Average 207Current BagStorm: Hy-Road, Hy-Road Nano, IntenseL/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah BabyHS 811

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel