BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Hype Versus Reality
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199108 - Yesterday at 08:50 AM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: 82Boat69]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9651
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I have friends who succumb to the hype. buy new balls ev 3 months. But, they drill it the same on all balls.

one drilling doesn't necessarily say it will work on another ball.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199111 - Yesterday at 12:05 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 400
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
The THS I bowl on I believe is 41 feet. Yesterday morning during warm up I found I had to start by standing on board 32 with the inside of my slide foot and was targeting around board 14 or 15 to keep the ball in play. I guess the lanes were pretty used up.
I moved to a bit weaker ball after game 1 and could move a bit right, but not much and later I was back out at board 32 with that same less aggressive ball.
As a kid I almost always played down and in. Now I'm more than ten boards to the left of where I used to be comfortable. Bowling on synthetics with reactive resin balls is surely a different game and the coverstocks and weight blocks have made it with even more variables that make an engineer like myself something to think about at least. I used to calculate RG for machines I used to work on... smile Inertia and friction were an every day thought for me as an engineer... smile I've had to put my engineering hat back on when I go bowling now...

Top
#199117 - Yesterday at 01:50 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 574
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I was fortunate enough to work in a bowling alley when I was a kid. There weren't any lane machines back then. We simply filled a bug sprayer with lane conditioner and walked backwards laying the conditioner down, gutter to gutter and for 60 feet. Then we used a drag to even out the oil and pick up any excess.

I say fortunate, because without any rules to go by, the only ways a person could get the ball close to the pocket was to play way outside and angle-in to the pocket, or stand left of center and throw down the 12 board and hoping it would hook 2 boards. Anything sent too wide had no chance of hitting the pocket.

Learning to throw from inside has paid dividends in the current environment of typical-house-slots. Where I bowl, I usually start on 30 and move as far left as 38. I don't adjust 2 & 1, I simply move my feet. The point is to accumulate more oil as the ball skids outward, but to use the dry area outside 7 to force the ball back to the pocket.

Actually, I don't throw as much inside as my cronies say. I may start on 38 with my left foot, but drift right about 10 boards. If you figure 10 more boards from the middle of my body to my shoulder, my set-down is fully 20 boards right of my starting location of 38. I'm setting down on 18 and going across the arrows around 12 and swinging about 7.

Top
#199125 - Today at 12:22 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: 82Boat69]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1367
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
setting down at 18 is 2 boards outside of the center. That's pretty well "inside". LOL

It's not swinging it, but . . . it's not outside either! smile Typically when I talk to my wife about bowling her (or my) "outside" line, it's setting it down at the 10 or father out. If it's her "inside" line, that's setting it down between 15-20.
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#199126 - Today at 05:34 PM Re: Hype Versus Reality [Re: mmalsed]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 574
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Crossing over the 4th arrow is inside to me :-) I guess it's all relative.

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Informal poll
by wronghander -
Time to throw the ball
by soulman327 - 08:34 PM
Hype Versus Reality
by 82Boat69 - 05:34 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Fin09 - 12:19 PM
Made it.
by RGR - 02/18/18 07:56 AM
Ball choice and strategy for Wolf pattern
by champ - 02/17/18 10:15 PM
My Senior League wants to change Houses
by BOSStull - 02/17/18 05:21 AM
tennis elbow
by BOSStull - 02/17/18 03:58 AM
12 pound ball?
by W9JAB - 02/15/18 02:52 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 02/11/18 07:19 AM
Brunswick "The Grizz" Vintage Urethane ball
by nord - 02/11/18 04:20 AM
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
by nord - 02/10/18 03:24 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.